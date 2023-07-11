Campaign Image

Dj’s Fund

Raised:

 USD $3,396

Campaign created by Yolanda Gill

Campaign funds will be received by Yolanda Gill

Dj’s Fund

Please help donate to Daniel J. Rodriquez “DJ” campaign fund as he deals with a long road ahead of him from the J6 incident. This will help with the necessities needed in his daily life. Your donation will be greatly appreciated by him and his family. Thank you all for the support & prayers. God Bless you and God Bless America. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

GOD BLESS D.J.

Ansley
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Please let DJ know we are thinking about him. We are blocked from communicating with him at the facility but he ever is in our thoughts and prayers. This donation is for his commissary. Take care and reach out if you need anything. God Bless, Ansley

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless D.J.

Anonymous Giver
$ 276.00 USD
1 month ago

HELLO DJ, WANTING YOU TO KNOW ALL THE LYCOMING COUNTY PATRIOTS CARE ABOUT AND ARE PRAYING FOR YOU, HOPING THIS HELPS MAKE THINGS A BIT EASIER, WE LOVE YOU! TINA, CATHY AND ALL THE LYCOMING COUNTY PATRIOTS. GOD BLESS YOU!

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our prayers have been lifted. Our prayers have been heard. God Bless you.

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeremiah 29:11-14. God Bless D.J.

Chuck and Barbara
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Continued prayers for you and your fellow J6er's.

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God Bless D J.

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

GOD BLESS D.J.

AngieB
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Happy birthday DJ! You are always in my prayers. Stay strong patriot. We love you! This nightmare will be over soon. God Bless you. You are amazing DJ. PS I hope you got my birthday letter.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Happy birthday DJ!

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

God Bless D.J.

Dianne
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

To my friend DJ-an awesome Patriot and a strong Christian man! “I will be strong and courageous; I will not be afraid or discouraged, for You, O my God, will be with me wherever I go.” Joshua 1:9

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

God Bless You.

Lydia Sorrow
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Daniel, I am praying for you and your family. We will get our beautiful country back. Stay strong my patriot brother, The American People will arise. Praying! Always Praying! God Bless You and God Bless America! Your Patriot Sister, Lydia

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

God Bless you.

Debra D
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Easter Greetings! Hope you are doing okay.

Dianne
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for your continued protection and strength in the Lord! We love you!

Metalisjoy
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

God Bless You! You are not forgotten.

Debra D
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

it was fun to see you in the window at the Jan 6 vigil. Met your Mom, real sweet. Hang in there

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo