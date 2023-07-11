Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 6 days ago GOD BLESS D.J. 1

Ansley - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Please let DJ know we are thinking about him. We are blocked from communicating with him at the facility but he ever is in our thoughts and prayers. This donation is for his commissary. Take care and reach out if you need anything. God Bless, Ansley 1

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago God Bless D.J. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 276.00 USD 1 month ago HELLO DJ, WANTING YOU TO KNOW ALL THE LYCOMING COUNTY PATRIOTS CARE ABOUT AND ARE PRAYING FOR YOU, HOPING THIS HELPS MAKE THINGS A BIT EASIER, WE LOVE YOU! TINA, CATHY AND ALL THE LYCOMING COUNTY PATRIOTS. GOD BLESS YOU! 2

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Our prayers have been lifted. Our prayers have been heard. God Bless you. 1

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago Jeremiah 29:11-14. God Bless D.J. 1

Chuck and Barbara - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago Continued prayers for you and your fellow J6er's. 1

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago God Bless D J. 1

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 5 months ago GOD BLESS D.J. 1

AngieB - $ 100.00 USD 5 months ago Happy birthday DJ! You are always in my prayers. Stay strong patriot. We love you! This nightmare will be over soon. God Bless you. You are amazing DJ. PS I hope you got my birthday letter. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 5.00 USD 5 months ago Happy birthday DJ! 1

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 6 months ago God Bless D.J. 1

Dianne - $ 100.00 USD 7 months ago To my friend DJ-an awesome Patriot and a strong Christian man! “I will be strong and courageous; I will not be afraid or discouraged, for You, O my God, will be with me wherever I go.” Joshua 1:9 1

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 7 months ago God Bless You. 1

Lydia Sorrow - $ 100.00 USD 7 months ago Daniel, I am praying for you and your family. We will get our beautiful country back. Stay strong my patriot brother, The American People will arise. Praying! Always Praying! God Bless You and God Bless America! Your Patriot Sister, Lydia 1

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 9 months ago God Bless you. 1

Debra D - $ 100.00 USD 9 months ago Easter Greetings! Hope you are doing okay. 1

Dianne - $ 100.00 USD 10 months ago Praying for your continued protection and strength in the Lord! We love you! 1

Metalisjoy - $ 100.00 USD 10 months ago God Bless You! You are not forgotten. 1

Debra D - $ 50.00 USD 11 months ago it was fun to see you in the window at the Jan 6 vigil. Met your Mom, real sweet. Hang in there 1