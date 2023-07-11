Raised:
USD $3,396
Campaign funds will be received by Yolanda Gill
Please help donate to Daniel J. Rodriquez “DJ” campaign fund as he deals with a long road ahead of him from the J6 incident. This will help with the necessities needed in his daily life. Your donation will be greatly appreciated by him and his family. Thank you all for the support & prayers. God Bless you and God Bless America.
GOD BLESS D.J.
Please let DJ know we are thinking about him. We are blocked from communicating with him at the facility but he ever is in our thoughts and prayers. This donation is for his commissary. Take care and reach out if you need anything. God Bless, Ansley
God Bless D.J.
HELLO DJ, WANTING YOU TO KNOW ALL THE LYCOMING COUNTY PATRIOTS CARE ABOUT AND ARE PRAYING FOR YOU, HOPING THIS HELPS MAKE THINGS A BIT EASIER, WE LOVE YOU! TINA, CATHY AND ALL THE LYCOMING COUNTY PATRIOTS. GOD BLESS YOU!
Our prayers have been lifted. Our prayers have been heard. God Bless you.
Jeremiah 29:11-14. God Bless D.J.
Continued prayers for you and your fellow J6er's.
God Bless D J.
GOD BLESS D.J.
Happy birthday DJ! You are always in my prayers. Stay strong patriot. We love you! This nightmare will be over soon. God Bless you. You are amazing DJ. PS I hope you got my birthday letter.
Happy birthday DJ!
God Bless D.J.
To my friend DJ-an awesome Patriot and a strong Christian man! “I will be strong and courageous; I will not be afraid or discouraged, for You, O my God, will be with me wherever I go.” Joshua 1:9
God Bless You.
Daniel, I am praying for you and your family. We will get our beautiful country back. Stay strong my patriot brother, The American People will arise. Praying! Always Praying! God Bless You and God Bless America! Your Patriot Sister, Lydia
God Bless you.
Easter Greetings! Hope you are doing okay.
Praying for your continued protection and strength in the Lord! We love you!
God Bless You! You are not forgotten.
it was fun to see you in the window at the Jan 6 vigil. Met your Mom, real sweet. Hang in there
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.