J6 Family & Commissary Fund

There has never been so much collateral damage from a Government campaign to hurt patriots & conservatives! The wives and children of January 6 patriots who have been hunted down by our corrupt DOJ are truly the victims here. Please find it in your heart to help out these families with whatever God puts on your heart. The need is GREAT! The time is NOW! Please help out these brave patriots who stood up to defend this country from a communist takeover! Their wives and families have been left without rent money, food money, birthdays with without gifts and missed car payments. We are hurting as a movement, and we are seeking the generosity of the American people. May God bless you!! 100% of funds are going to families directly, with everyone on our staff being volunteers and all money raised fully transparent to the public. This fund is organized and distributed by Jake Lang, January 6 patriot prisoner for 758 days without a trial.

Recent Donations
David Lyday
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Dear Lord, I pray for your love and healing for Matthew's family, and for Ashlii's family, and for the families of all the prisoners.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
6 days ago

M.K.GANDHI: I do believe that, where there is only a choice between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence... I would rather have India resort to arms in order to defend her honour than that she should, in a cowardly manner, become or remain a helpless witness to her own dishonor. But I believe that nonviolence is infinitely superior to violence." (I guess we each draw our own line.)

Lori Stertz
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
6 days ago

I would have been one of with you had I been able to afford to go! Prayers up in Jesus Name! Psalm 91 Protection be by the Blood of our Lord Jesus! Holy Spirit shine your Glory over these men & women! In Jesus Name! Amen! They are innocent victims of a corrupt government regime! (IMO)

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

So wrong, unjust and unconstitutional. May GOD bless and reward you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

I pray daily for all the victims of the J6 fedsurection and pray the nightmare ends in 16 days for all those still incarcerated.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Praying for you all - God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1420.00 USD
14 days ago

You are not forgotten; God bless You and all of the J6 political prisoners and their families. stay strong you are in our prayers

Mike
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Keep praying and hang in there !!! Help is finally coming! I’m ashamed that it took so long!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Vinn
$ 40.00 USD
17 days ago

Heartfelt prayers with love! Freedom for all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
20 days ago

GOD BLESS

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for you guys and a soon coming pardon! Thanks for your faith and keep your hope in Jesus! Blessings to you and your families this Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

We. are praying for your release. President Trump, free these political prisoners entrapped by the FBI and the so called Justice Department.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Let Freedom Ring!!!

Richard Sullivan
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

May justice soon prevail! Merry Christmas and the New Year that's coming!

Dedicated Patriot
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

I am honored to donate to the children of the J6 prisoners. I hope this small token will bring some joy to a child who has suffered at the hands of vindictive, small people. I am praying for the release of all of these patriots. God Bless you and God Bless America.

Melanie
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

I’ve prayed for you all for 4 yrs!

Updates

MAJOR UPDATE ⚠️

September 26th, 2024

Hey guys, it's Jake Lang - today is day 1380 of my incarceration WITHOUT a trial as a January 6 Political Prisoner!!! 😲 BUT GOD IS GOING TO DELIVER US SOON!!! 

We are in a MAJOR fundraising push to help out the persecuted patriots right now & desperately need your help!!

The Kamala Harris Regime & Department of Justice (DOJ) is arresting more J6ers everyday & destroying their lives!!!

We are in critical need for more donations as the community tries to take care of the needs of the imprisoned J6 heroes. 

Please contribute if you are able - THANK YOU & May God bless you in Jesus name 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇸 

URGENT UPDATE FOR JANUARY 6 PATRIOTS 🚨

September 18th, 2024

Dear our amazing Supporters, 🇺🇸

We write to you today with heavy hearts and an urgent appeal. Your unwavering generosity has been the cornerstone of our efforts to stand by those who have been unjustly targeted and persecuted in the wake of January 6th. The courage and commitment of our donors has made a profound difference in the lives of J6 Political Prisoners- who have been ripped from their homes by the FBI GESTAPO and whose futures STILL remain uncertain! 1340 days some have been incarcerated without a trial!!

However, we now face a critical challenge. The persecution continue to escalate, and our resources are stretched thin. At this moment, the January 6 Commissary Fund has overextended itself and is grappling with a $20,000 shortfall in funds needed to cover the commissary fees for a dozen brave defendants. These individuals are fighting not just for their freedom, but for justice in the face of a relentless and deeply troubling campaign of persecution by the Biden / Kamala Harris Regime.

We urgently need your continued support to bridge this gap. Your contributions are vital to ensuring that these defendants receive the legal representation they desperately need and to uphold the principle that everyone deserves a fair chance in the pursuit of justice.

Please, consider making a donation today to help us meet this critical need and to provide the support that these individuals so desperately require. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of our J6 patriot heroes!!

Thank you for standing with us in this pivotal moment. May God bless you and shine His face upon you!!

Sincerely, in Jesus name
Jake Lang &
January 6 Legal Fund Team 🇺🇸❤️

Update URGENT UPDATE FOR JANUARY 6 PATRIOTS 🚨 Image

