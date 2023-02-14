J6 Family & Commissary Fund

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

David Lyday - $ 10.00 USD 5 days ago Dear Lord, I pray for your love and healing for Matthew's family, and for Ashlii's family, and for the families of all the prisoners. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 6 days ago M.K.GANDHI: I do believe that, where there is only a choice between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence... I would rather have India resort to arms in order to defend her honour than that she should, in a cowardly manner, become or remain a helpless witness to her own dishonor. But I believe that nonviolence is infinitely superior to violence." (I guess we each draw our own line.) 0

Lori Stertz - $ 20.00 USD 6 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 5.00 USD 6 days ago I would have been one of with you had I been able to afford to go! Prayers up in Jesus Name! Psalm 91 Protection be by the Blood of our Lord Jesus! Holy Spirit shine your Glory over these men & women! In Jesus Name! Amen! They are innocent victims of a corrupt government regime! (IMO) 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 6 days ago So wrong, unjust and unconstitutional. May GOD bless and reward you all. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 9 days ago I pray daily for all the victims of the J6 fedsurection and pray the nightmare ends in 16 days for all those still incarcerated. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 11 days ago Praying for you all - God bless! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 1420.00 USD 14 days ago You are not forgotten; God bless You and all of the J6 political prisoners and their families. stay strong you are in our prayers 0

Mike - $ 20.00 USD 14 days ago Keep praying and hang in there !!! Help is finally coming! I’m ashamed that it took so long! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 15 days ago 1

Vinn - $ 40.00 USD 17 days ago Heartfelt prayers with love! Freedom for all! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 350.00 USD 18 days ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 20 days ago GOD BLESS 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 17.00 USD 21 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 22 days ago Praying for you guys and a soon coming pardon! Thanks for your faith and keep your hope in Jesus! Blessings to you and your families this Christmas! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 22 days ago We. are praying for your release. President Trump, free these political prisoners entrapped by the FBI and the so called Justice Department. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 22 days ago Let Freedom Ring!!! 0

Richard Sullivan - $ 20.00 USD 22 days ago May justice soon prevail! Merry Christmas and the New Year that's coming! 1

Dedicated Patriot - $ 25.00 USD 22 days ago I am honored to donate to the children of the J6 prisoners. I hope this small token will bring some joy to a child who has suffered at the hands of vindictive, small people. I am praying for the release of all of these patriots. God Bless you and God Bless America. 1

Melanie - $ 100.00 USD 22 days ago I’ve prayed for you all for 4 yrs! 1