J6 Family & Commissary Fund

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $111,350
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Lang
There has never been so much collateral damage from a Government campaign to hurt patriots & conservatives! The wives and children of January 6 patriots who have been hunted down by our corrupt DOJ are truly the victims here. Please find it in your heart to help out these families with whatever God puts on your heart. The need is GREAT! The time is NOW! Please help out these brave patriots who stood up to defend this country from a communist takeover! Their wives and families have been left without rent money, food money, birthdays with without gifts and missed car payments. We are hurting as a movement, and we are seeking the generosity of the American people. May God bless you!! 100% of funds are going to families directly, with everyone on our staff being volunteers and all money raised fully transparent to the public. This fund is organized and distributed by Jake Lang, January 6 patriot prisoner for 758 days without a trial.
Dear Lord, I pray for your love and healing for Matthew's family, and for Ashlii's family, and for the families of all the prisoners.
M.K.GANDHI: I do believe that, where there is only a choice between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence... I would rather have India resort to arms in order to defend her honour than that she should, in a cowardly manner, become or remain a helpless witness to her own dishonor. But I believe that nonviolence is infinitely superior to violence." (I guess we each draw our own line.)
I would have been one of with you had I been able to afford to go! Prayers up in Jesus Name! Psalm 91 Protection be by the Blood of our Lord Jesus! Holy Spirit shine your Glory over these men & women! In Jesus Name! Amen! They are innocent victims of a corrupt government regime! (IMO)
So wrong, unjust and unconstitutional. May GOD bless and reward you all.
I pray daily for all the victims of the J6 fedsurection and pray the nightmare ends in 16 days for all those still incarcerated.
Praying for you all - God bless!
You are not forgotten; God bless You and all of the J6 political prisoners and their families. stay strong you are in our prayers
Keep praying and hang in there !!! Help is finally coming! I’m ashamed that it took so long!
Heartfelt prayers with love! Freedom for all!
GOD BLESS
Praying for you guys and a soon coming pardon! Thanks for your faith and keep your hope in Jesus! Blessings to you and your families this Christmas!
We. are praying for your release. President Trump, free these political prisoners entrapped by the FBI and the so called Justice Department.
Let Freedom Ring!!!
May justice soon prevail! Merry Christmas and the New Year that's coming!
I am honored to donate to the children of the J6 prisoners. I hope this small token will bring some joy to a child who has suffered at the hands of vindictive, small people. I am praying for the release of all of these patriots. God Bless you and God Bless America.
I’ve prayed for you all for 4 yrs!
September 26th, 2024
Hey guys, it's Jake Lang - today is day 1380 of my incarceration WITHOUT a trial as a January 6 Political Prisoner!!! 😲 BUT GOD IS GOING TO DELIVER US SOON!!!
We are in a MAJOR fundraising push to help out the persecuted patriots right now & desperately need your help!!
The Kamala Harris Regime & Department of Justice (DOJ) is arresting more J6ers everyday & destroying their lives!!!
We are in critical need for more donations as the community tries to take care of the needs of the imprisoned J6 heroes.
Please contribute if you are able - THANK YOU & May God bless you in Jesus name 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇸
September 18th, 2024
Dear our amazing Supporters, 🇺🇸
