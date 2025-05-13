J6er Child Custody

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $23,766
Campaign funds will be received by Linette Gray
Greetings everyone!
I am Billys’ wife, Linette. Billy was falsly imprisoned for almost 4 years, after being taken by the FBI, on February 11, 2021. This resulted in the loss of just about everything, including our house. On top of that, he was injured while in the DC jail, and did not receive medical care to know the extent of the injury, until after his release. He is currently going through physical therapy to work through the damage to his shoulder from a torn bicep, so that hopefully he can get back to work.
Until then, we are in desperate need of financial help with Billy's Child Custody fight, for his 10 year old daughter. The mother is using his false imprisonment and being a Proud Boy, against him.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you all and God bless,
Billy and Linette
God's Word says that children are a gift from Him. Also, good parents are a gift to children, but I think you already know that. I pray that the Lord will bless your efforts to be the great dad you want to be for your daughter!
Bless you Sir: I am so very sorry for your great burdens. You are an American Hero. May Our Lord God Almighty provide you with the resources, the strength, the faith and hope to persevere in these crosses.
Bless you ~you are not forgotten! Thank you for standing up! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Romans 8:28 (KJV) And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
Dear Lord God Adonai, I come in the name of Jesus Christ with humility, gratitude, thanksgiving and praise. I ask for your divine restraining order against all evil entities form continuing this spiritual, physical, and mental attack on Bill and his family. I bind all evil entities and loose the Blood of Jesus Christ over Bill and his family. Amen.
Hang in there Billy. You and Linette are in our prayers.
God bless you and your family!
We are so sorry you're going through this awful time. Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family. ~Love in Christ, Ken and Barb
Payers from England brother. God bless you.
God bless you!
