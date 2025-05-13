J6er Child Custody

Greetings everyone!





I am Billys’ wife, Linette. Billy was falsly imprisoned for almost 4 years, after being taken by the FBI, on February 11, 2021. This resulted in the loss of just about everything, including our house. On top of that, he was injured while in the DC jail, and did not receive medical care to know the extent of the injury, until after his release. He is currently going through physical therapy to work through the damage to his shoulder from a torn bicep, so that hopefully he can get back to work.





Until then, we are in desperate need of financial help with Billy's Child Custody fight, for his 10 year old daughter. The mother is using his false imprisonment and being a Proud Boy, against him.





Any help would be greatly appreciated!





Thank you all and God bless,





Billy and Linette