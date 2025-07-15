National January 6th Digital Archives

The National January 6th Digital Archive:

Preserve History, Inspire Understanding





On January 6, 2021, a pivotal moment in American history unfolded. Despite 4 years of constant revelations and contradictory evidence, many Americans have only seen the Main Stream media's narrative of reality that day. The National January 6th Digital Archive Project is dedicated to preserving the actual images, witness testimonies, stories, attendee voices, and digital artifacts of that day—ensuring the facts and events are faithfully documented without bias for current and future generations to study. Don’t let these historical first hand accounts and mountains of evidence of such a pivotal event in our nations history be lost to censorship, bias or deletion...The Future Generation's decisions must be built upon FACTS if they are to forge the Republic's destiny wisely.

Our project will create a comprehensive digital archive featuring the thousands of hours of videos, interviews, still images, court documents, personal letters, artwork and even original music from those present that day, alongside an innovative 4D interactive environment that will immerse users in the historical context in 4D.

Why We Need Your Help

This archive is more than a collection—it’s a commitment to factual truth, transparency, and education. We’re building a platform to share verifiable facts. authentic narratives, counter the flood of misinformation and foster dialogue about January 6th.

Your donation will fund:





- Archival Development : Digitizing and preserving videos, letters, and artwork using metadata standards like Dublin Core and PREMIS.

- 4D Interactive Experience : Creating a video game-style walkthrough of locales using 4D Gaussian splatting to bring historical moments to life from combined imagery and video.

- Outreach and Education : Sharing these stories with researchers, schools and the public to promote understanding of how the events actually unfolded through an immersive interactive historical experience.

Our Goal : Raise $100k to launch the archive project's immense data vault, acquire the cutting edge 4D splatting technology, ensure data preservation standards and foster outreach efforts to initiate the project. Corporate Donor Grants are also being sought for the remaining $900,000 to bring the project to fruition and place it online to the public and academia by project Year 2. If you're a corporate Stock Holder, consider requesting a Grant for this project from your Shareholders Grant reserves or endowing the project with a annuity to ensure it's continuation.

How You Can Make a Difference

- Donate: Every contribution, from $5 to $500, helps preserve a piece of history.



- Share: Spread the word to your network to amplify our mission.



- Engage: Follow our progress and explore the archive once launched at Unredacted.Media/J6ARCHIVES





Why GiveSendGo?

We chose GiveSendGo for its commitment to free speech and support for causes that matter. Your generosity will empower us to tell these stories without censorship, ensuring a legacy of truth. Consider giving a gift to help GSG continue it's mission of supporting worthy fund raising causes!

Join Us Today

Be a part of history. Donate now to the National January 6th Digital Archive and help us preserve the history and voices of January 6th for generations to come. Together, we can build a lasting testament to truth and resilience.





Thank you for standing with us.

The National January 6th Digital Archive Team




