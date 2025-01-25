Campaign Image

J6 relief for the Villarreal family

 USD $50,000

 USD $350

Bethany coogan

We were pardoned, but the fight isn’t over

Adam Villarreal is a disabled Navy veteran and one of the faces of January 6th. After years on the run, living as ghosts, Adam and his wife Beth finally have a chance to start over. But while Adam was pardoned, many others remain behind bars, victims of political spite and challenge to the lawful Presidents authority.

Adam and Beth lost everything: their home, their family, and even their unborn child. Betrayed by people they trusted and forced to live in hiding, they’ve endured loss most can’t imagine. But through it all, they’ve never given up hope.

Now, Adam is ready to tell his story and use his voice to fight for justice—not just for himself, but for the men and women who are still waiting to come home.

T Hendrix
$ 100.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
39 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Dominic Zotto
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Adam, Your true Patriot and Served our country you deserve all the Best.. We know why everyone who attended showed up in DC for J6. Riots or violence that did occur was a setup, incited and allowed to happen for Political Gain at many peoples expense.. Be Well. God Bless you, President Trump and our country.

