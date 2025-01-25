J6 relief for the Villarreal family

We were pardoned, but the fight isn’t over

Adam Villarreal is a disabled Navy veteran and one of the faces of January 6th. After years on the run, living as ghosts, Adam and his wife Beth finally have a chance to start over. But while Adam was pardoned, many others remain behind bars, victims of political spite and challenge to the lawful Presidents authority.

Adam and Beth lost everything: their home, their family, and even their unborn child. Betrayed by people they trusted and forced to live in hiding, they’ve endured loss most can’t imagine. But through it all, they’ve never given up hope.

Now, Adam is ready to tell his story and use his voice to fight for justice—not just for himself, but for the men and women who are still waiting to come home.