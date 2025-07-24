Please Help a J6er save his racing career

I'm a J/6 protestor who served prison time for protesting the certification of the 2020 election. A election that denied the American ppl a free and fair election. Prior to my arrest for J6 I was an elected legislator on the local City Council. During my term i was sued for praying by the Freedom From Religon Foundation. Im proud that i stood strong in defense of prayer. I'm also proud that I earned endorsements by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Fire Fighters Union. However, I was most proud of my endorsement by the Family Policy Council which is a Christian lobbyist group who supports elected officials who defend Christ and Biblical values while in office. I was the only member of the Parkersburg City Council who earned these endorsements. I will allways be proud of my accomplishments in politics.

My involvement in the Capitol protest and my subsequent arrest caused me to be labeled an domestic terrorist making sponsorship impossible. Every race car up and down pitlane has sponsorship except mine. I've done everything I can do during the last 3 years to keep myself on the track but now I at the point I won't be able to continue without help.

I first started racing in 2022 competing on short tracks in Virginia and NC where I earned rookie of the year honors . I had to report to prison 10 days after my final race in 2022 and everything has been a struggle since. In 2023 Judge Andrew Cooper told me in court I shouldn't be racing and I needed a get a normal job. He then placed me on 6 months home confinement as a condition of probation to keep me from traveling to anymore races during the 2023 season. Unfortunately motorsports was the only place I could find employment after my J6 arrest so I was basically cut off my only income during that time. Ive been involved in racing since I was child and racing stock cars has been a life long dream, unfortunately my status as a J6er is making it impossible to find a company or business to partner with me so I'm asking ppl to help me this way. My car displays WeAreJ6.com but I want to put the names of J6ers who lost thier lives either by murder, suicide or medical neglect on my hood along with the names of folks who can donate a 100$ to have thier name on my car. I would love to find a company that would believe in my effort and partner with me for a whole season as I try to rebuild my racing career after my pardon. If someone wants to race I certainly can help a person get into racing in exchange for some sponsorship.





Making this GiveSendGo account wasn't easy for me . I really didnt want to ask for help but I'm going to have to park the race car if I don't find a sponsor soon.Throughout my J6 experience I never made any type of donation account and this is my first time asking for help. I've been extremely reluctant to make a GiveSendGo account because I know there are J6ers struggling with housing, employment and foreclosures. If you choose to not support me as I try to save my racing career please consider helping a struggling J6er who is experiencing difficulties putting thier lives back together. If you're not able to help plz share my story and those of other J6ers as we struggle to rebuild our lives.