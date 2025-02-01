Partner with me in missions and full time ministry

I’m reaching out with a heart full of gratitude and excitement to share what God has been doing in my life and how you can be a part of it. As I step into this season of Full time ministry, I’ve come to realize how crucial it is to have a supportive community behind me. Your partnership in prayer and financially will help, aid, encourage and strengthen me in following God’s call on my life and fulfilling the visions He has entrusted to me.

For the past few years, I’ve been serving as the Worship leader for Ignited youth, investing deeply in the lives of the youth. Sunday morning worship and various other local worship events/groups like the Prayer Room too! Leading the Youth at Catch the Fire has been life-changing, as I’ve had the privilege of pouring into young people, including mentoring them one-on-one. Most recently, I had the incredible honor of leading a young girl in the salvation prayer—an unforgettable moment that I will carry with me forever!

Going to Kosovo this summer with the youth for a Evangelism Mission trip and child work with the local villages.

In addition to my work with the youth, I’ve been writing and recording my own songs that the Lord has placed on my heart. I’m thrilled to share that you can listen to my music on all streaming platforms under the name Izabella Cope-Musleh.

At the beginning of 2024 I published my first book! “Let Me See Your Face” I was so encouraged by the feedback I received and the testimonies from fellow believers reading it. Writing and creating something out of a vision from the Lord is truly an honor and so much fun! Hope you have interest in reading my book! Very happy to say I have started writing Book 2!

January I started on a 6 month internship with Embrace, a local missions group of Catch The Fire. Embrace receives 4,000 lbs of donations a week and feeds roughly 300 families a week. Pouring into roughly 1000 individuals with food, prayer, relationships, and community visits. They work to build genuine friendships and relationships with the community. Not looking to give and leave but really to be invested in the lives of those they support. This internship will provide me with the tools and training I need to grow as a leader, evangelism and hands on experience getting to be the hands and feet of Jesus to our local community right here in Durham NC. Some of the various things I will be involved in enclude food pickups, food packing, going out into the community to deliver goods, building relationships with the community... Creating a large community garden and prayer trails will also be in the works at the Community Center! I’m stepping into this with great expectation, excitement, some nerves if I’m being honest but overall an open mind knowing God is going to show up!

This journey I have been on has not been without its challenges. After leaving the farm I worked at in August, I sensed that God was calling me to a season of rest, not rushing into a job, but learning to wait on His timing. It’s been a season of growth, learning to trust Him and rest in His provision. Now, as I prepare for this internship and continue in full-time ministry, I am reaching out to invite you to partner with me in this mission.

Your financial contribution —whether a one-time gift or a monthly donation—would make it possible for me to continue walking in obedience to God’s call. You are not only supporting me but partnering in His will, helping me to continue ministering to youth, creating music that glorifies Him, books that help you imagine and see His kingdom, growing in my calling as a leader, and embarking through the city with Embrace. Conferences, Mission Trips and Youth camp all coming faster than I expected! Every gift, Cash, Online, Gift cards, Gas Cards… no matter the size, is a vital part of this testimony.

Here’s how you can help:

One time donation / Monthly support: A generous gift would provide the resources I need to continue in full-time ministry, a monthly gift ensures I can continue in this season of ministry and follow God’s leading without the distraction of financial worry.

You can make an online donation at:

Paypal: @IzabellaM18 CashApp: $IzabellaMusleh Venmo: @Izabella-C-M

or through this website!

or directly to me in person.

I am truly thankful for your consideration, prayers, and support. As you partner with me in this journey, I want you to know that you are 100% a part of the testimony God is building through this ministry. Together, we are advancing His kingdom, one step at a time.

I would love to keep you updated with what the Lord has in store! Monthly emails with updates, testimonies, discoveries… 😊

Thank you for being a part of this journey. May God richly bless you for your faithfulness and generosity.

With deep gratitude,

Izabella Cope-Musleh







