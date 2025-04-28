Freedom Has A Sound

Friends, we have a 24-hour window!

A few years ago, the Lord gave me a song called “I Wanna Be Free,” and through His grace, it’s now nominated for Best Artist and Best Songwriter at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando!

I’ve been invited to perform live before the judges — but here’s the situation: I have 24 hours to raise the funds for airfare, traveling expending, and lost wages for missing 4 days of work(I got bills to pay). This is a door only God can open. We are laying this before Him as a fleece — if it’s His will, He will make a way!

Would you prayerfully consider sowing into this opportunity? Every gift, big or small, moves us closer to the goal. Thank you for believing, standing, and trusting with me! The minimum I need is $1000