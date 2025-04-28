Campaign Image

Freedom Has A Sound

 USD $1,000

 USD $190

Campaign created by Yasmine Young

Freedom Has A Sound

Friends, we have a 24-hour window!

A few years ago, the Lord gave me a song called “I Wanna Be Free,” and through His grace, it’s now nominated for Best Artist and Best Songwriter at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando! 

 I’ve been invited to perform live before the judges — but here’s the situation: I have 24 hours to raise the funds for airfare, traveling expending, and lost wages for missing 4 days of work(I got bills to pay). This is a door only God can open. We are laying this before Him as a fleece — if it’s His will, He will make a way! 

 Would you prayerfully consider sowing into this opportunity? Every gift, big or small, moves us closer to the goal. Thank you for believing, standing, and trusting with me! The minimum I need is $1000

Tiffany Curtis
$ 20.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Praying over this more than I can give at the moment.

Sarah
$ 20.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Cindy Monte
$ 50.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Laura Mapstead
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Cheering you on, Yasmine! Your song carries the heart of God’s freedom, and I believe He is opening doors that no one can shut. 🌿🎶 I’m honored to sow into this amazing opportunity. Trusting with you that He will provide everything you need. Shine brightly, sister — you were made for this moment! 💛🙌

