Supporting Ivy’s Legal Battle

Ivy Liu was a D49 board member who exposed information about failing academics, questioned financial stewardship and fought indoctrination. She became a target.

The opposition in D49 has been on a vitriol witch hunt for two years to get rid of the sole true fighter for our children.

Lawyer Brad Miller, Superintendent Peter Hilts, and Board members John Graham, Rick Van Wieren and Lori Thompson eliminated Ivy's rightful opportunity to run for reelection by gerrymandering with a 3-2 vote. This was followed by a massive effort to impede her petition process to prevent her from running after a residence change.



Lanette DePaul, the Designated Election Official and executive assistant to the Board, disqualified Ivy's petition signatures of long time registered voters which were in fact VERIFIED by Steve Schleiker, our elected El Paso County Clerk and Recorder. Despite presentation of hard evidence of these SCORE voter records, DePaul said she couldn't "find them."



Ivy is only GUILTY of exposing information about 10 years of failing academics, questioning financial stewardship and fighting indoctrination in D49.

Ivy's recent legal troubles dealing with bogus gun charges seem strangely untimely to further cancel and destroy her reputation. The bogus charges have been magnified frequently in the press despite a lack of probable cause according to the Public Defender. Thank God for video evidence that will exonerate Ms Ivy!!

We are fully confident these latest charges will go the way of the nine false allegations orchestrated against Ivy in November 2022 by Brad Miller, Peter Hilts, John Graham, Rick Van Wieren and Lori Thompson. That attempt at defamation to force a resignation fizzled out with no evidence and blew up in their faces.



We must help Ivy seek justice and exoneration. Please go to d49guardians.com or Ivy's Facebook profile to get further information about the evil that she has been fighting.



UPDATE: THE COURT HAS RULED AGAINST IVY DESPITE SOLID EVIDENCE OF VALID SIGNATURES FROM THE COUNTY CLERK AND RECORDER OFFICE AND SCORE RECORDS. GROSS INJUSTICE HAS NEVER BEEN MORE GLARING. PLEASE HELP DEFRAY IVY’S $12K+ OF LAWYER COSTS JUST FOR THIS "ELECTION" FRAUD ALONE.



