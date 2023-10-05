Campaign Image

Supporting Ivy’s Legal Battle

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $6,635

Campaign created by Tanja Santiago

Campaign funds will be received by Ivy Liu

Supporting Ivy’s Legal Battle

Ivy Liu was a D49 board member who exposed information about failing academics, questioned financial stewardship and fought indoctrination. She became a target.

The opposition in D49 has been on a vitriol witch hunt for two years to get rid of the sole true fighter for our children.

Lawyer Brad Miller, Superintendent Peter Hilts, and Board members John Graham, Rick Van Wieren and Lori Thompson eliminated Ivy's rightful opportunity to run for reelection by gerrymandering with a 3-2 vote. This was followed by a massive effort to impede her petition process to prevent her from running after a residence change.

Lanette DePaul, the Designated Election Official and executive assistant to the Board, disqualified Ivy's petition signatures of long time registered voters which were in fact VERIFIED by Steve Schleiker, our elected El Paso County Clerk and Recorder. Despite presentation of hard evidence of these SCORE voter records, DePaul said she couldn't "find them."

Ivy is only GUILTY of exposing information about 10 years of failing academics, questioning financial stewardship and fighting indoctrination in D49.

Ivy's recent legal troubles dealing with bogus gun charges seem strangely untimely to further cancel and destroy her reputation. The bogus charges have been magnified frequently in the press despite a lack of probable cause according to the Public Defender. Thank God for video evidence that will exonerate Ms Ivy!!

We are fully confident these latest charges will go the way of the nine false allegations orchestrated against Ivy in November 2022 by Brad Miller, Peter Hilts, John Graham, Rick Van Wieren and Lori Thompson. That attempt at defamation to force a resignation fizzled out with no evidence and blew up in their faces.

We must help Ivy seek justice and exoneration. Please go to d49guardians.com or Ivy's Facebook profile to get further information about the evil that she has been fighting.

****

UPDATE: THE COURT HAS RULED AGAINST IVY DESPITE SOLID EVIDENCE OF VALID SIGNATURES FROM THE COUNTY CLERK AND RECORDER OFFICE AND SCORE RECORDS. GROSS INJUSTICE HAS NEVER BEEN MORE GLARING. PLEASE HELP DEFRAY IVY’S $12K+ OF LAWYER COSTS JUST FOR THIS "ELECTION" FRAUD ALONE.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
7 days ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
6 months ago

anna mitchel
$ 300.00 USD
7 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
8 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
9 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
10 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 300.00 USD
11 months ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anna Mitchell
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Steven Shannon
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

I wish every Christian school board member and candidate had the same kind of courage and perseverance as Ivy. It is severely lacking.

Sharon K
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for fighting to help to keep the children from all the sick stuff the government & teachers unions & trans groups are pushing on our child. Prays to you & you legal team

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo