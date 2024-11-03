Isis Altair Escamilla Soto's Funeral Expense

Goal:
USD $45,000
Raised:
USD $2,200
Campaign funds will be received by Gloria Escamilla
With my love and prayers for the family during this sad, fragile time of transition.
Sending peace, love and prayers to your family!
Isis was a wonderful lady. We were lucky to know her. We will miss her. Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family.
I'm so sorry for your loss Nate, I never knew your mom, but she obviously raised you to be a man of principles and integrity, and her light continues to shine through you.
I am so sorry for your loss Nate. My condolences to you and your family.
My thoughts and prayers are With you and your whole family. So sorry for your loss.
I am very sorry for your loss Tio Enrique. Sending prayers for you and your family.
Heartfelt condolences to Rick and family on their loss. May loving memories of Isis give some small comfort.
We love you Siany
Lo siento tanto,mi corazon esta entristecido ,ella fue un ejemplo de amor, alegria y gozo por la vida, aun en las dificultades, los quiero mucho familia Escamilla
Our prayers are with you.
Grateful to have know such a beautiful woman, sending love and peace to the family.
11/6/2024 update: Hello everyone, thank you for your continued support, our family asks that you please share the campaign with all those around you, every single 1.00 helps. I was finally able to get through to the hospital were my sweet mother-in-law passed to get the doctor to sign her death certificate. Now she can finally make it home to us in California where we can begin the process of laying her to rest. We (her children) selected a gravesite together, we picked a plot that was in the sun as Isis was always cold. We wanted to honor her beauty and picked the most wonderful spot in the cemetery. Of course nothing in this world compares to the beauty that poured from Isis' heart and soul. We are holding each other tightly through this time of grief and hope we can raise the funds necessary by her burial date of Saturday 11/16/2024. We know we can reach this goal with the help of all those who donate. We are very appreciative of everyone who has donated so far and will forever be grateful for the help and support!
