Isis Altair Escamilla Soto's Funeral Expense





Isis was and still is the epitome of a matriarch, a queen, the mother of all mothers. She had a long hard fight against the devil himself and in 2016 was given 2 months to live. With pure grace and tenacity she fought, tried every diet, every exercise, clinical trial, experimental treatment, everything within her power to stay with her loved ones. Sadly as her cancer progressed she received the call nobody wanted. It was time for hospice and she was given up to 6 months.





Isis took the news in stride turned toward her faith and continued to enjoy every day as it was a gift. She believed whole heartedly in our heavenly father’s plan. All the difficult time Isis went through, her faith never broke. She devoted herself to her faith as she did to her husband, children, grandchildren and truly everyone she touched whether they were family or not.





Anyone who met Isis would never say that she is anything less than memorable. With a smile that can light up a room, to an infectious laugh and sense of humor, she was the person to go to for talks, support, advice, you name it.





With her imminent change in diagnosis Isis decided she wanted to visit her siblings, her dad, and nieces and nephews, she wanted to bare her testimony to all of them, to share that she was not afraid, to proclaim that she knows the church is true, and to willingly submit to gods plans. Isis never failed in life, and in her last moments she accomplish all she set out to.





The cancer took its last swing and my sweet mother in-law took her last breath, what should have been 6 months turned into 2 weeks. With such a diagnosis life insurance was out of the question. As she passed not in her home state of CA that has since added an extra layer of cost. To give her a proper service in Utah for those who loved her the cost in total is 10,000.00 however the burden lays at her final resting place, next to her first granddaughter who passed 12 years before her. Getting her body from Utah to California, the multiple permits, tickets, documentation, flight etc the total cost to lay her to rest has come to be 35,000.00. This is an extraordinary amount for anyone and definitely not something our family was prepared for. My father in law has worked tirelessly to afford everything Isis has ever needed and all her treatments which has never lended aid to saving for a funeral. We are asking that in anyway if you can spare even 1.00 to help us lay to rest this amazing woman our family will forever be greatful. If you prefer to donate directly via cash app or Venmo please see the below information:





Cashapp:$Millalinda

Venmo:@Millalinda







Isis Altair Escamilla Soto is survived by her devoted husband Enrique, Sons Nathan,Ethan,Kyle and only daughter Siany among her adoring grandchildren Nathan, Elijah, Geovanni, and Noah. She is also survived by her siblings, her nieces and nephews, and everyone who ever had the blessing of being in her presence.



My name is Gloria Escamilla, I am the daughter in law to Isis Escamilla, married to her oldest son Nathan. With complete devastation to all those who knew Isis, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother it bring me great sadness to say that she has taken her final place with our Heavenly Father on Friday November 1st, 2024. She was 3 weeks shy of her 64th birthday and at the end of a long 15 year battle with cancer, with the last 8 years being terminal.