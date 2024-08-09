Supporting missions for Isaiah Oto

Campaign Image

Hey Everyone!

Since April of 2023 I have been following a call from The LORD to go into missions. I am currently based out of Kona, Hawaii. Here I work with an organization that goes by Youth With a Mission or YWAM. I help staff a mission school, evangelize, and get sent out to go on missions myself. I want to see Matthew 28, Luke 10, and Mark 16 put into action and the book of Acts come to life. God wants his children to live alongside him and with your partnership this can also be done in the nations, not just our own.

Thank You,

Isaiah

