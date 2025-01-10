Isabel Webb's Mission Trip to Namibia

Dear Brothers and Sisters, In February of this year our daughter Isabel will be going to Namibia on a Senior Mission Trip organized by her school (Fayetteville Christian School). The students will be doing VBS with the local children, and helping local churches and schools with painting, minor construction projects, cleaning, and sometimes helping clear or prepare a field. They will also be presenting the Gospel and organizing times for prayer and testimonies in the evening. One of her teachers writes, "The tying together of interacting with their children, practically helping them with physical needs during the day and simply being present in the community is usually what helps them to engage with us and be more receptive to the message." Isabel's group in particular has been tasked with creating craft projects with the local children. As you can probably imagine, the cost of getting to Namibia and then staying for two weeks is considerable! She has been doing fundraising local but is still short of her goal. Can you please help her reach her goal of raising $2000?