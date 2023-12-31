Maricopa 2022 Counterfeit Paper Ballot Test Fund

I am a Maricopa County, AZ voter. On November 8, 2022, I voted in-person at Journey Church (named Dusty Trail vote center officially in the election record. I discovered the FIT TO PRINT ballot issue in the Kari Lake trial. My Youtube channel has both my 19 inch ballot and my 20 inch ballot pictured in the famous side by side, showing the size of the two ballots is not the same. I still own spoiled Shrink To Fit ballot.





UPDATE: June 2024 -- Hidden Extra Votes Pre-Printed into the ballots.

We've done over a year of research, and have found that it has marks that look identical to hidden extra votes in it that have been pre-printed onto my ballot, prior to it being issued to me as a voter on Nov 8 2022.

Multiple election research experts have confirmed they believe these are extra votes , and they are in line precicely where a tabulator reads a ballot.

Maricopa County has even said that it is indeed plausable, "not entirely bonkers" and "needs to be tested". Follow along on X for the most recent reserarch.

JT4Family (on X) provides not only a great walk through explaining It, but also pairs it with Arizona state and county laws regarding elections, as well as Maricopa's own Elections Procedure Manual. (which is why Maricopa had to admit it was actually decently plausable).

The research also shows it likely happened over multiple elections in Maricopa County. Did it happen elsewhere? could be. I personally believe yes, but, let's prove one first. My goal is to confirm the one ballot we have, which is my . Nov 8 2022 19 inch spoiled ballot... and have it forensically examined to prove the theroy.\\\



double sided ballots appear to be designed in such a way that the back side of the ballot, the printed grid lines etc... are actually bleeding thru to the front side of the ballot, creating what are called "Overvotes" or Extra votes, hidden in the ballot. those extra marks must only be 14% saturted or more for the tabulator to read them, and they are confirmed to be in the "line of sight" a tabulator reads.

In addition, my YouTube also shows the video I took from outside the voting center. Lucky for me, our 3 tabulators were right in front of the windows, therefore I was able to capture a decent bit of action, while remaining outside of the voting center. The main bulk of my time has been documented on Twitter, as many people and organizations try to solve the problems of our broken elections system. I still own my 19 inch image ballot, and after much "at-home testing", my findings lead me to believe the paper my ballot is on is counterfeit paper. The issue of paper weight/type continues to come back up. I need to have my ballot tested and confirmed.



Kari Lake Trial: Scott Jarrett admits, "If a 19 Inch image exists"."it would be a Failure of the (2022 Maricopa County) Election.

Why am I here? well, Patriots - I need your Help! I have finally located a Paper Expert to confirm my at-home testing results, and it will cost approx $5K (+/-) to have the ballot tested by an industry expert, which includes travel costs to the testing labratory itself, located in Florida. I have been learning and fighting for free elections ever since Nov 8, 2022.





Have you seen this famous ballot before? ABSOLUTELY!!

*Authentic Fit to Print ballot from Maricopa County 2022

*Kari Lake Trial Ballot that Scott Jarrett Testified about

(This is all the exact same piece of paper, so you can see why I need it tested. I believe the paper it is printed on is COUNTERFEIT), Please help me get it confirmed.





I invite you to follow along on "X" or jump on my Gab account as I originally documented the story there. Thank you as well for any kind donations you are able to make. Funds are going 99% towards the costs associated with testing the paper ballot. I appreciate your support for what should be a one-time fundraising request. (1% to GiveSendGo).

Link to video and pictures of the famous 19 inch Fit To Print ballot. Your donations and generosity are sincerely appreciated! Let's get my counterfeit ballot confirmed!







