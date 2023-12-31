Maricopa 2022 Counterfeit Paper Ballot Test Fund

Goal:
I am a Maricopa County, AZ voter. On November 8, 2022, I voted in-person at Journey Church (named Dusty Trail vote center officially in the election record. I discovered the FIT TO PRINT ballot issue in the Kari Lake trial. My Youtube channel has both my 19 inch ballot and my 20 inch ballot pictured in the famous side by side, showing the size of the two ballots is not the same. I still own spoiled Shrink To Fit ballot.
UPDATE: June 2024 -- Hidden Extra Votes Pre-Printed into the ballots.
We've done over a year of research, and have found that it has marks that look identical to hidden extra votes in it that have been pre-printed onto my ballot, prior to it being issued to me as a voter on Nov 8 2022.
Https://x.com/jt4family/status/1795361439408148502?t=Lxamwvyn0xugkektshjppa&s=19
The research also shows it likely happened over multiple elections in Maricopa County. Did it happen elsewhere? could be. I personally believe yes, but, let's prove one first. My goal is to confirm the one ballot we have, which is my . Nov 8 2022 19 inch spoiled ballot... and have it forensically examined to prove the theroy.\\\
double sided ballots appear to be designed in such a way that the back side of the ballot, the printed grid lines etc... are actually bleeding thru to the front side of the ballot, creating what are called "Overvotes" or Extra votes, hidden in the ballot. those extra marks must only be 14% saturted or more for the tabulator to read them, and they are confirmed to be in the "line of sight" a tabulator reads.
In addition, my YouTube also shows the video I took from outside the voting center. Lucky for me, our 3 tabulators were right in front of the windows, therefore I was able to capture a decent bit of action, while remaining outside of the voting center. The main bulk of my time has been documented on Twitter, as many people and organizations try to solve the problems of our broken elections system. I still own my 19 inch image ballot, and after much "at-home testing", my findings lead me to believe the paper my ballot is on is counterfeit paper. The issue of paper weight/type continues to come back up. I need to have my ballot tested and confirmed.
VIDEO HERE: Journey Church Vote Center: Maricopa County 2022 -- COUNTERFEIT BALLOT NEEDS TESTING!
Kari Lake Trial: Scott Jarrett admits, "If a 19 Inch image exists"."it would be a Failure of the (2022 Maricopa County) Election.
Why am I here? well, Patriots - I need your Help! I have finally located a Paper Expert to confirm my at-home testing results, and it will cost approx $5K (+/-) to have the ballot tested by an industry expert, which includes travel costs to the testing labratory itself, located in Florida. I have been learning and fighting for free elections ever since Nov 8, 2022.
Have you seen this famous ballot before? ABSOLUTELY!!
*Authentic Fit to Print ballot from Maricopa County 2022
*Kari Lake Trial Ballot that Scott Jarrett Testified about
*New Election film www.STATEOFDENIAL.com
(This is all the exact same piece of paper, so you can see why I need it tested. I believe the paper it is printed on is COUNTERFEIT), Please help me get it confirmed.
I invite you to follow along on "X" or jump on my Gab account as I originally documented the story there. Thank you as well for any kind donations you are able to make. Funds are going 99% towards the costs associated with testing the paper ballot. I appreciate your support for what should be a one-time fundraising request. (1% to GiveSendGo).
Link to video and pictures of the famous 19 inch Fit To Print ballot. Your donations and generosity are sincerely appreciated! Let's get my counterfeit ballot confirmed!
Jeffry Philyaw ("Jovan Pulitzer") will never take the wager, because he knows he's lying and would lose $5K. I don't want you to suffer, so I donate this in the name of citizens, everywhere, fighting for justice and election integrity.
You have my gratitude and respect for working to clean up our election systems. More "ordinary" citizens getting involved like this will make a great impact. The corruption will end when the raised voices of the citizens are heard.
Thank you for your time and effort! Godspeed!
Let's help check the ballot meets the requirements of the law
Go get em. And when you’re done, let’s look at removing these voting machines..or at least.. finding out who programs them!
Thank you for doing this. The audit found thousands of counterfeit ballots in the 2020 election that were included in Maricopa's count, and I have no idea why the audit included counterfeits in THEIR count. Ridiculous. Maybe Dominion's counterfeit detector was on in 2022 and kicked out counterfeit ballots that VCs gave voters, in addition to printer and pdf problems. So much fraud.
Keep fighting
June 10th, 2024
Brand new June 2024 research showing that the ballots seem to have hidden extra votes embedded into the ballot. Follow along on X as JT4Family brings you up to date with things like Maricopa County's response, suggesting not only is it plausable, but "not entirely bonkers" after she pairs it up with the Arizona State Laws and Maricopa's very own Elections Procedure Manual.
Essentially, the way the double sided ballot is being printed -- lines up perfectly to allow for back side of the ballot to bleed thru to the front side. 14% saturation the tabulator needs to pick up and read these markings. This Is Not bleeding thru from the voters selected ovals, but by the actual printed ballot definition -- the grid lines for easy terms -- are lining up on the reverse side, and look identical to a textbook "Overvote"
, or for those people Like me who dont speak industry terms, Extra Votes are coming from the back side of the ballot.
my Nov 8, 2022 ballot also has these hidden extra vote marks.
its taken a while to understand all of the things that the ballots are showing, as I am just a voter like most of you are. but, by spending time researching and with others who are executing these types of in depth studies.
I have located world class forensic expert Erich Speckin to review and test my ballot.
