Trial Transcripts

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $4,563
Campaign funds will be received by Augustus Invictus
Commies are losing control of USA and all of the Earth. We won't miss them when they're gone
Give them hell, Augustus.
We're with you 100% and will NOT let this legal travesty stand.
Godspeed from the West 🇺🇸
The system is so corrupt!
Keep up the good work Brother.
Absolute necessity.
Augustus helped me some months ago when I was persecuted by ZOG. When Jewish tyranny comes for one of us we must stand together as white nationalists against the system. Victory
Keep up the fight
A contribution from across the pond. Hope that'll cover a few pages.
