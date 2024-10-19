Campaign Image

Trial Transcripts

Goal:

 USD $4,500

Raised:

 USD $4,563

Campaign created by Augustus Invictus

Campaign funds will be received by Augustus Invictus

Trial Transcripts

We need trial transcripts, the initial cost of which is $4,500. This will allow the Defense to argue a Motion for New Trial and, failing that, to appeal the case. This is a matter of national importance for all political dissidents.
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 32.00 USD
2 months ago

Commies are losing control of USA and all of the Earth. We won't miss them when they're gone

Anonymous Giver
$ 780.00 USD
2 months ago

Give them hell, Augustus.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 88.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We're with you 100% and will NOT let this legal travesty stand.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Godspeed from the West 🇺🇸

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

The system is so corrupt!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 88.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the good work Brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Absolute necessity.

Frank Peiper
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Augustus helped me some months ago when I was persecuted by ZOG. When Jewish tyranny comes for one of us we must stand together as white nationalists against the system. Victory

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the fight

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

A contribution from across the pond. Hope that'll cover a few pages.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

