Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $7,437
Campaign funds will be received by AJ Fischer
Thanks to the hard work done by brave journalists thus far, it is clear that the true story of January 6th has not yet been told.
Please help us raise funds to investigate the deadly January 6th Capitol Protest.
These donations will be used exclusively for investigative work. Currently, we need funds for analysts + AI video analysis software to review the cumulative J6 footage. Additionally we will use donations to fund investigators work including FOIA requests, subpoenas and further needs in our investigation to uncover the facts surrounding the protest at the Capitol on January 6th 2021.
When the judicial watch FOIA request of the “more than 14,000 hours” of footage is granted, we will be ready to combine it with our work and illustrate an even clearer picture of what happened on January 6th.
These funds will not be used for defendant legal fees, or retainers. It is our belief that investigative funds can have a much greater impact than legal funds have done thus far, especially for J6 defendants denied exonerating video evidence of their own.
Our partner Gary McBride at M5 News has recently provided exculpatory evidence to defendants McAbee and Fitzsimmons that proved they were innocent of their most serious charges. Investigate J6 is a coalition of forensic video investigators, attorneys, journalists and intelligence analysts. Your funds will help the investigations of many dedicated patriots and bring much needed truth to light.
Thank you for your help exposing the truth of J6 and supporting those who need our help.
Visit: InvestigateJ6.org
Please watch AJ Fischer’s speech at the J6 Solidarity Rally in DC on September 24 2022 and other clips on Rumble.
#FreeOurJ6Patriots
God Bless America. 🇺🇸
Telegram /J6Commission
TruthSocial. Gab. @J6ProudPatriot
Thank you for all you do in investigating the true Jan 6.
My thoughts, prayers and wish for complete exoneration to all the brave women and men who participated as patriots on J-6.
I wish you all the success. Persistence tell the end.
God Bless you , young man.
In Christ's Name.
J6 was a fedsurrection designed to intimidate and imprison anyone who questions elections! The truth needs to be told.
Thank you for helping the country.
We need to repeal the Glass-Steagall Act so we can dismantle the Jewish oligarchy & restore the USA back to a Constitutional Federal Republic.
it's time for a total campaign of non violent resistance. Hit them where it hurts; their wallets. It's called commercial television. Hurt their sponsors and get them to do the cancelling they are so fond of.
If no corruption existed there would not be a need for this as they would not hide material needed for clarity. I pray this brings the truth out.
