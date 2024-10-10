Support Investigate Everything with Brian O'Shea

Investigate Everything,Investigate Everything on DailyClout is hosted and produced by Brian O'Shea can be viewed on Substack, Rumble, and on Naomi Wolf's media platform, Dailyclout.io. Here I investigate issues in communities around the country that may be part of the larger attack on American values, religion, and our sovereignty from hostile foreign actors and their greedy collaborators in the USA. I find, report on, and broadcast those issues that corporate media and government entities would prefer you didn't know about. I discover leads but am also graciously provided leads by my fellow Americans all over the country. In order to do this work I am completely listener and viewer supported. I spent over 25 years in the US Government's Intelligence Community, Military Intelligence, and Private Corporate Competitive Intelligence. Now, as a disabled veteran of the US Army Intelligence Corps and a veteran of the US Intelligence Community I use the very training, knowledge, skills, and abilities that they gave me to investigate everything those very same people and agencies are doing to attack our freedom and rights. The U.S. Government and the Foreign and Domestic entities they work with think no one will ever find out what they are up to...they're wrong as I demonstrated numerous times. Essentially, I know what they want to hide and where they hide it because I used to be in their camp. From Big Pharma, to the Chinese Communist Party (within and without of the USA), Big Tech, and local/state/federal government offices,border invasion profiteers, and corrupt politicians, if they are doing bad things against our country (or planning to) I will find out and let you know. My detailed reports are posted on my Substack: https://brianoshea.substack.com/ To continue to dedicate all of my time to uncovering this tyranny, I need your support. I work on this everyday and it's only through the generosity of my audience that I can dedicate all of my former government training, detective talents, and investigative instincts to providing you the transparency into local, state, national and world events so that you are not caught off guard. So please support me any way you can so I can focus on Investigating Everything that seeks to steal our rights, civil liberties, and freedom. I won't let them and I know you won't either. God Bless and never stop fighting! I appreciate you all.