Education and Leadership Opportunities for LittleC

Investing In “LittleC”

Growing up, my Mom used “Little C” on her social media instead of using my real name. Now, most of her friends continue to call me “Little C” and I’m pretty sure a few don’t know what my real name is! Hence the title of my venture, “Investing In Little C.” As you read through a snapshot of my accomplishments in just 16 years on this earth, I encourage you to consider investing in my future opportunities as a rising world changer and community leader. Also, please pray that my future endeavors remain focused on all that glorifies God.

So let me begin with a howdy y’all! As many may know, I've been involved in a lot of organizations that offer some amazing experiences. I want to share just a few of the leadership opportunities, conferences, and volunteering events I have been blessed to be a part of. I actively seek these opportunities on my own and look forward to serving wherever and whenever I can. For the past 7 years I have been awarded the annual Gold President's Volunteer Service award with over 500 volunteer hours of service during the calendar 2023 year alone. I’m on track to meet or exceed that for 2024. I have been awarded the highest level, the Gold Award, from the office of the President of the United States for the volunteer hours accumulated during a 12 month period. Let me highlight a few of these organizations. Every one of these experiences has helped to guide me and continue to show me how amazing our world is and I am blessed to be able to experience so many impactful activities in my community.

Civil Air Patrol: I absolutely love CAP and everything it has to offer and have been a member for almost two years. My leadership abilities have been challenged and have become a more competent and well-rounded leader as a result of the training. In December, I attended the Texas Wing 2023 CAP Winter Encampment where we were challenged with intensive and extreme training experiences in a military environment. This event was led and planned by peers from across the country. At the end, I was awarded Squadron Honor Cadet and ranked 2nd as Honor Cadet for the entire Encampment of over 150 cadets. I have been highly encouraged to apply as Cadet staff for upcoming encampments, as a member of the leadership cadre, as well as attend multiple training exercises throughout Texas. I’m extremely excited for these upcoming opportunities to challenge myself physically and mentally. I also serve on our local Squadron as cadet cadre, holding various positions in the squadron. As I write this, I am up for promotion to Cadet Chief.

TeenPact Leadership Schools: TeenPact is designed to help students understand the political process, value their liberty, and engage the culture through a Christian worldview. “Through hands-on and practical teaching, TeenPact Students learn how to embrace their call as the next generation of leaders, find encouragement among like-minded peers, and develop the skills...” So far this summer, I was able to attend TeenPact National Convention in TN which brought over 1,000 students from all across the nation. During this week-long event we heard from business executives, entrepreneurs, politicians, and other inspirational figures. I also attended our local Texas III State Class held at the Capitol building in Austin. Here we met with legislators, state representatives, and leaders, then drafted our own bills that we defended using the same procedures found on the floor of the Capitol. I am registered to attend Back to DC Leadership School at the Leadership Institute and hope to also enroll in TeenPact Judicial and Congress.

The Leadership Institute: I was selected to attend a 3 day comprehensive training with the Youth Leadership School by the Leadership Institute. I was the youngest at this event where most were already in college or graduated. Through hard work and pages and pages of notes, I was honored to be selected as a member of their honor graduates. This opportunity allows me access to additional training around the country to learn more about communications, civic leadership, political leadership and legal challenges that not only impact our current country, but also those that will impact my future. I was also selected to be an intern at the Leadership Institute.

Kiwanis Club of Georgetown Key Club President: Kiwanis International approved my request to start the very first non-traditional Key Club for those students attending smaller schools, charter schools and homeschools. A Key Club is a school sponsored service club, but unless a public school sponsors a club, students can’t be members. I attended the Kiwanis Key Club Convention where we announced the plans for how my club can implement this. We are still working to get everything figured out, but the intent is to make this a district wide club that allows all students the opportunities to work together and volunteer in their community. I’m very excited to lead this initiative with some amazing students around Texas and Oklahoma. With the right plan, I envision this in all states as I gather a team to possibly travel and train others.

Share The Will - President of Youth Volunteers and Leadership: Many of my volunteering activities come from the non-profit organization Share the Will. I’ve cooked and delivered Thanksgiving meals, Christmas meals and gifts, helped Veterans, children, families and foster kids. We’ve served at the School for the Deaf, packed backpacks, wrapped presents, raised money for those in need and the list goes on. I have been beyond blessed to help with and coordinate our youth volunteers at many events and humbled to receive unmatched experiences alongside Will Williams. Through Share the Will, I was allowed the incredible honor of being a chaperone with the Austin Honor Flight. Walking alongside amazing Veterans during this experience was life changing to say the least. I am hoping to raise funds to both volunteer on another flight and sponsor others to do the same.

Central Texas Field of Honor: I have been a volunteer every year for the last 7 years, starting as a docent when the flags were bigger than me. Now I am one of the trainers for field volunteers as well as the Director of the Flag Retirement Ceremonies. Last year I coordinated over 15 different public organizations of Veterans and First Responders during a beautiful tribute to our American flag during its ceremonious retirement. The firsthand experiences and interactions with our precious Veterans have been life changing and given me unique exposure to interact with these men and women that gave so much for my freedom.

Camp Joy: I’m hoping to be a counselor at one of the upcoming camps working directly with adult campers with special needs. I am also researching other opportunities to volunteer with camps that work with children and adults with special needs as well as volunteer with the local Special Olympics.

Other organizations: American Heritage Girls (Patriot working on my Stars and Stripes Award), Vacation Liberty School Camp Volunteer and Teen Advisor, Blue Santa, Brown Santa, Salvation Army, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (building beds for those without), Helping a Hero (building houses for our wounded warriors), Rotary Club of Georgetown, 4-H Member and Volunteer, Heroes Night Out, Bridges to Growth Georgetown, The Georgetown Project, Annunciation Maternity Home, Texas Ramp Project (building ramps for those in need), Travis Manion Foundation, 9/11 Heroes Run, Camp Mabry Toy Drive and distribution, Color Guard for Honor Flight Austin and many other opportunities to serve our community through random acts of service.

High School: Oh yeah, and with all of that, I’m starting my Junior year in High School! I’m excited to take classes through an online STEM Academy, local classes with my homeschool co-ops as well as add a couple of dual credits. I’m hoping to complete my Associates by the time I graduate high school. Among the potential colleges, I will also put my application into the US Air Force Academy. Right now I’m leaning toward psychology, forensics, and education, but I still have plenty of time to work on experiences before then.

Many that have watched “Little C” grow up over the years know this is just a few of the events and programs I volunteer with. With all of these amazing opportunities I’m doing what I can to fundraise and obtain scholarships for upcoming expenses. Most of the leadership and education opportunities require a fee and all have travel/lodging expenses. Most of the leadership conferences and classes are outside of Texas and classes are, on average, about $500 for registration. With the time I spend volunteering and taking classes in high school, it makes it difficult to work the hours needed to self-fund. I have been doing what I can by babysitting and doing odd jobs for those in need, but I haven’t been able to find an employer that will hire a 16 year old with my schedule. I also want to have valuable time to focus on personal and spiritual growth. I’ve chosen to participate in a couple of youth groups and a local youth choir which is so much fun! I’m reaching out to friends and family to help invest in my future and the potential impact it can have. I will be a good steward of all investments and all donations will go directly to my leadership, training opportunities and education over the next 2 years as I finish high school! Let me know if you have any questions and no matter what, thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and investing in my future!

God Bless,

Christianna “Little C” White

Venmo: DRAWTX

Cards of encouragement and donations can be mailed to:

Christianna "Little C" White

PO Box 33

3745 FM 972

Walburg, TX 78673

NOTE: Because I'm under 18, my Mom has to be listed. Rest assured, the money goes directly to me.