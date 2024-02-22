Campaign Image

Honoring Those Who Serve

Monthly Goal:

 USD $3,000

Total Raised:

 USD $664

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Shaina McDonald

Campaign funds will be received by Interseeding Foundation

We are raising money to benefit Interseeding Foundation. Any donation will help make an impact.

Interseeding Foundation is the place where Military Veterans, First Responders and their families come for friendship, memories, and support during the good and challenging times.

The Interseeding Foundation recognizes and celebrates the service of individuals, both past and present, through engaging social gatherings with colleagues and family. By organizing events, they provide, connect and develop essential resources to support Military, First Responders, and their families. They make available Freedom from Trauma Ministry, that enables emotional and physical restoration.

Recent Donations
Eric Martin
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Brian Martin
$ 103.00 USD
2 months ago

Brian Martin
$ 311.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

