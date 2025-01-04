Supporting the Millet Family

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $2,200
Campaign funds will be received by Shanda Mikan
With heavy hearts, we honor the life and legacy of our beloved mother Gladys Maria Millet. First and foremost we would like to thank everyone for their condolences! Our family appreciates your prayers and we are grateful for all your support. We are asking for donations to help celebrate the life of our mother. The money raised will be used to help pay for a church and memorial service for friends/ family to gather. Any donation no matter how small can help us tremendously and will be greatly appreciated. We will post service information this week as final arrangements are being made.
Wishing you peace and strength as you navigate this tough time. My heart goes out to you. Love, The Penaranda's
I love you all so sorry for your loss.
Wishing you all many blessings, proud of you AJ. Love you grandma
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you!
Sending prayers
Prayers from my family to yours
My condolences to the family
Love you Manny!
I’m so sorry for y’all loss. I pray that God Comforts, Strengthens and give Peace to each and everyone of you.
My sincerest condolences. Wishing your family peace during this difficult time.
Rest in peace Gladys🙏🏽
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.