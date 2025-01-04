Supporting the Millet Family

With heavy hearts, we honor the life and legacy of our beloved mother Gladys Maria Millet. First and foremost we would like to thank everyone for their condolences! Our family appreciates your prayers and we are grateful for all your support. We are asking for donations to help celebrate the life of our mother. The money raised will be used to help pay for a church and memorial service for friends/ family to gather. Any donation no matter how small can help us tremendously and will be greatly appreciated. We will post service information this week as final arrangements are being made.