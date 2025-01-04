Campaign Image

Supporting the Millet Family

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $2,200

With heavy hearts, we honor the life and legacy of our beloved mother Gladys Maria Millet. First and foremost we would like to thank everyone for their condolences! Our family appreciates your prayers and we are grateful for all your support. We are asking for donations to help celebrate the life of our mother. The money raised will be used to help pay for a church and memorial service for friends/ family to gather. Any donation no matter how small can help us tremendously and will be greatly appreciated. We will post service information this week as final arrangements are being made. 

Recent Donations
Tasia Penaranda
$ 175.00 USD
3 days ago

Wishing you peace and strength as you navigate this tough time. My heart goes out to you. Love, The Penaranda's

Lourdes Millet
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

I love you all so sorry for your loss.

Jones
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
6 days ago

Brandon Lawrence
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Lumi
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Wishing you all many blessings, proud of you AJ. Love you grandma

Charlie Grace
$ 300.00 USD
7 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you!

Yolanda Ramos
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Sending prayers

Gabriel Ramos Sr
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Prayers from my family to yours

Jesus Roman
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

My condolences to the family

Julio
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

Colleen
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Love you Manny!

Tisha Pegeese
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

I’m so sorry for y’all loss. I pray that God Comforts, Strengthens and give Peace to each and everyone of you.

Stefanie Kreiger
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

My sincerest condolences. Wishing your family peace during this difficult time.

Thomas Mikan
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Felix Campos
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Theresa Goode
$ 35.00 USD
9 days ago

Rebecca
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Josette Goode
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Rest in peace Gladys🙏🏽

Mattia Mikan
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

