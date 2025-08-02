Friends who fight ALS

Dan Mackin—a man whose laughter always filled the room and who touched so many lives with his kindness. As I reminisced about our last get-together, I couldn't help but feel that pain in my heart, knowing he won’t be there at the next one.

Dan held a special place in his heart for ALS—a cause close to him since his friends battle with the disease. He once organized a golf tournament to raise funds for this heartbreaking condition because he believed every bit of support could make a difference.

Now, it’s another friend who needs us—Jason Williams, struggling silently and courageously against ALS. Dan would have wanted nothing more than to see Jason supported through these tough times, just as his friend was. 💪

Today, I stand here because of Dan's legacy. His memory is a beacon that lights our path in this fundraiser for Jason. It’s about not letting the flame of hope die out; it’s about taking care of one another when we are down and out. ❤️

Every dollar you donate helps brighten Jason’s days, eases his burdens even just a little bit more. Your kindness could mean new equipment to help him communicate or respite for his loved ones during their toughest moments. 😌

If Dan were here today, he would say: "Remember why we're doing this—for the fighters like Jason and the memories of those who fought before them." Let’s come together not just in remembrance but also in support because every bit helps. ❤️

Will you join us? Your contribution can make a real difference to someone fighting ALS, all it takes is your heart and hand. 🙌 Together, let's honor Dan Mackin by being there for Jason Williams—because when one of ours suffers, we all suffer; when one of ours stands strong, we all stand stronger! 💪

Your donation could mean a new day dawning in their darkest hours. Let’s answer the call that Dan would want us to fight ALS with compassion and care. 👊🧡

#ALSWarriors #HonorDanMackin