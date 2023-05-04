Defending Religious Exemptions in Healthcare

On June 20th, 2016 I drove to work at my job as an Environmental Service Provider (housekeeping) at a local hospital. I thought it would be like any other day. I had worked for the organization for nearly 10 years, recently acquiring a full-time position, I was feeling good and secure in my job that had become my career. Little did I know, I would not be permitted to carry out my shift that morning; and nearly SEVEN YEARS later, I am still not permitted back to work. Why? Because I declined (which I believe was my right) to receive a series of MMR and DTaP-IPV vaccinations that contradicted my Faith.

I declined vaccinations that to my knowledge, were not required by any hospital policy or legislation, however, I was suspended for my choice anyway and remain suspended to this very day (May 4th, 2023). I am unique in that I have NEVER received a single vaccine in my entire existence, including any childhood vaccines. I have very strong and sincere religious beliefs that prevent me from accepting vaccinations. I believe everyone should have the right to equal employment regardless of their beliefs and consequent private medical decisions. I believe Healthcare Workers should be afforded the right to choose treatments and interventions of their own will in accordance with their own conscience and religion, free from any form of coercion. I believe Informed and Voluntary Consent to medical intervention should be a protected right for the worker as well as the patient. That is why I decided to fight to maintain my position in healthcare and bring discrimination charges against my employer for not accommodating or acknowledging my religious exemption from the policy.

I have been standing, debating and defending my position for an exhausting 7 years now. My case is proceeding to a hearing, and the first step will be case management in June of 2023. My legal team has been working tirelessly and for free up to this point fielding all my questions and acting favourably on my behalf, however, entering into a lengthy and extensive court case will not be done for free and as we all know good lawyers are not cheap. It is also quite costly to recruit and retain witnesses who will need to be compensated to take time off work and possibly travel to testify on my behalf. I hate to do it, but this is where I swallow my pride and ask you, this wonderful community of Freedom Fighters, for your help in financially supporting this case.

I believe this is the first case of it's kind as I was suspended LONG before COVID. It is a strong case due to my sincerely held beliefs and history (or lack thereof) with vaccinations. I believe this case has a very good chance of resulting in a favourable outcome to defend informed consent for healthcare workers but it will require the right legal team and expert witnesses to secure a win. With your help, we can fund that team, recruit the experts needed and bring home a win, bringing us one step closer to defending Religious Exemptions from Vaccination for Healthcare Workers and us all!

Thank you all for your spiritual, emotional and now financial support moving forward, I will never be able to express what it means to me but know you have all given me the courage and strength to continue this fight, no matter how long, no matter what it takes, we'll see it to the end!

Your Donation will help towards the following costs and fees: Legal Retainer: $10,000.00 – Due June 25th, 2023 Additional Legal Fees: $10,000.00 – Due as accrued Expert Witnesses (minimum of three): $30,000.00 – Date to be Determined by Tribunal (see future updates) It will be a lengthy process getting through the courts and funds will be needed at different times throughout, so please, whenever you are able, check back on this campaign. If money is raised above and beyond what is needed for legal fees and expert witnesses, it will be donated to Vaccine Choice Canada to help support the work they are doing and have been doing for years to support Informed Consent and Medical Freedom.