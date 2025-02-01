Youth Mission Trip to Indy

Nora and Ty are anxious to serve on a youth mission trip this July in Indianapolis with LEAD222, who organizes youth mission trips in the States and abroad. Nora was blessed to serve last summer in the Chicago area, which made such a positive impact that she is eager to serve again and take her kid brother along.





We need your help! First, pray for them, their peers, and the adult leaders as they work together to bring the hope and joy of the Gospel to those in need. Your financial help would be sincerely appreciated. The reality is everything takes money, even sharing the Good News. The cost per person is $650. Would you consider a small or large donation to encourage the two of them in their spiritual formation and growth as they are the hands and feet of Christ this July?







