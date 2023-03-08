Indoctrinate THIS Inc. is a not-for-profit faith based company registered in the great state of Florida, operating nationwide.

We are a consortium of esteemed professionals in various industries, governments, and NGO’s that operate in the shadows. Our trade craft is strong. There is no end in which we aren’t willing to go to protect children and preserve our God given rights.





We seek maximum impact through careful collaboration with media outlets (among other means) to expose the truth.





We are a loving group who do not discriminate against LGBTQ. We feel this community is being infiltrated by individuals who wish to seek harm against youth. These radical individuals do not represent the LGBTQ community as a whole and that’s apart of the awareness we are trying to spread.





Together, WE believe:





Irreversible gender affirming care for children is abuse.

Radical gender ideologies should not be taught in schools.

Rights as citizens and parents are being stripped more and more every day. From experimental covid jabs to persecutions of anyone with dissenting views and beliefs.

The woke agenda will not succeed without the breakdown of traditional family values.

Together, WE will:

Provide a platform for parents to collaborate and work together.

Provide resources for parents to fight woke indoctrination and uphold traditional family values.

Hold every single person accountable for their actions regardless of their title or position in this world.

Promote peace, education, and love for all.

Coach parents and provide a custom plan of action based on their own unique circumstances. Someone from our organization will meet with you in person (if required) to help prep for any school board meetings, news interviews, etc based on your comfort and availability.