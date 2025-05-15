Support Mission Trip to India

Hi friends,

This July 21–31, 2025, I have the incredible opportunity to join a mission trip to India with Mission For The Rural People. We’ll be preaching the Gospel, serving in poor and unreached communities, and visiting orphanages and schools where we’ll minister to over 300 children. We’ll also participate in feeding programs, medical outreach, crusades, and leprosy ministry, bringing hope and healing to some of the most neglected. On top of that, we’ll be helping build new bathrooms for those in need of basic sanitation.

It’s a chance to share the love of Jesus in places where it’s never been heard, and I’m truly honored to be part of it.

This trip is close to my heart, and I’m reaching out to ask for your support to help make it possible. Your contribution will help cover food, lodging, and travel to and within India.

Any amount you can give would mean so much, and if you can’t give financially, your prayers and sharing this campaign are just as appreciated. Your support will help bring hope, healing, and the Gospel to lives that truly need it.

Thank you for being part of this journey with me!