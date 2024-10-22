Incarnation Catholic Church Rebuild

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $4,405
Campaign funds will be received by Incarnation Catholic Church
Incarnation Catholic Church was hit by a second fire within 16 months. Now it's under investigation for Arson.
The first fire occurred on June 24, 2023, on the anniversary of the Dobbs decision. The fire centered in the front of the church right at the Tabernacle where the pew cushions were used along with gasoline to accelerate the fire rapidly. They also lit a second fire in the back of the church, where the choir performed, which ensured the church would be completely destroyed. Since then, the parish created a new area to worship in the parish hall. The first occurrence has yet to be called arson.
About a month ago, Incarnation revealed their plans to do a rebuild of the parish. It included the exterior and interior rebuild. The cost to rebuild would be $5 million leaving the church with $2 million in debt to rebuild. The cost doesn't include new stain glassed windows which once adorned the church or traditional bells. It does include a bell tower to have a bell for a future date.
On October 16, 2024, 16 months after the first fire the church was targeted again with a second fire. It is under investigation for arson. This occurred two weeks before First Communion and Confirmation celebrations. The fire was started in front of the wood tabernacle with a lot of gasoline poured around the communion kneeler cushions. Luckily, before the fire raged the sprinklers went off salvaging most of the building. Walls are charred, the carpet is ruined but the Tabernacle was still there with char marks all over. The parish hall area was not part of rebuild plans and it will now need additional funds to make it suitable again.
This Ordinariate parish is asking for your generosity to help move forward with a new church aimed to Glorify God in their time of need! Any amount is greatly appreciated! May God Bless you!
I am very sad about the fire. God help us.
God bless.
Stay strong. Know that faithful around the country are with you.
After attending Mr Anthony Stine live. Hoping every little bit helps.
Came here after hearing about it on https://returntotradition.org/ (Anthony Stine). Can think of no better place to send dollars than to rebuild a parish destroyed by malevolent acts. Blessings from Texas.
May Our Lady wrap all the parishioners and clergy in her protective mantle and bring you hope and peace. May our Lord give you the grace and fortitude to go forward. I also pray for the souls responsible that they may have an illumination of consciousnesses and convert to the true faith. May God have mercy on all our souls.
I am so sorry that your parish is being attacked and persecuted like this. I pray that God's grace will be poured out abundantly upon your community so that you may all persist and grow in faith.
Be not afraid! Continue the good fight. You will be in our prayers
God bless you all and keep fighting the good fight. We'll pray for your success and restoration of you church and parish stronger than ever.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.