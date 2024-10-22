Incarnation Catholic Church Rebuild

Incarnation Catholic Church was hit by a second fire within 16 months. Now it's under investigation for Arson.

The first fire occurred on June 24, 2023, on the anniversary of the Dobbs decision. The fire centered in the front of the church right at the Tabernacle where the pew cushions were used along with gasoline to accelerate the fire rapidly. They also lit a second fire in the back of the church, where the choir performed, which ensured the church would be completely destroyed. Since then, the parish created a new area to worship in the parish hall. The first occurrence has yet to be called arson.

About a month ago, Incarnation revealed their plans to do a rebuild of the parish. It included the exterior and interior rebuild. The cost to rebuild would be $5 million leaving the church with $2 million in debt to rebuild. The cost doesn't include new stain glassed windows which once adorned the church or traditional bells. It does include a bell tower to have a bell for a future date.

On October 16, 2024, 16 months after the first fire the church was targeted again with a second fire. It is under investigation for arson. This occurred two weeks before First Communion and Confirmation celebrations. The fire was started in front of the wood tabernacle with a lot of gasoline poured around the communion kneeler cushions. Luckily, before the fire raged the sprinklers went off salvaging most of the building. Walls are charred, the carpet is ruined but the Tabernacle was still there with char marks all over. The parish hall area was not part of rebuild plans and it will now need additional funds to make it suitable again.

This Ordinariate parish is asking for your generosity to help move forward with a new church aimed to Glorify God in their time of need! Any amount is greatly appreciated! May God Bless you!