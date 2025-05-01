Campaign Image

In Memory of Lucy and Sarah Walton

Goal:

 CAD $20,000

Raised:

 CAD $100

Campaign created by Grace Mueller

In Memory of Lucy and Sarah Walton

Thank you for your support during this time. In lieu of flowers, food, and gifts, please consider donating for the funeral and memorial.

We invite you to join us for the service that will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 1:00 pm at the First Christian Reformed Church in Rocky Mountain House. Luncheon to follow at the Rocky Mountain Alliance Church.

https://www.rockyfuneralhome.ca/obituary.htm?service=35l9g9dvq39

Recent Donations
Show:
Linnea
$ 100.00 CAD
7 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo