In Memory of Joseph Wayne Lephiew III

Many people have reached out asking how they can help support our family during this trying time. This campaign was created in honor of our beloved Joseph Wayne Lephiew III (aka Bubs). The proceeds from this campaign will go toward furthering our mission of empowering people to renew their minds and transform their lives, which is something Joseph showed special appreciation for in his latter conversations with his parents. He had a heart for quietly helping the homeless and was encouraging to people dealing with emotional obstacles in their lives. Thank you for continuing his legacy through your support.
Praying for you all to be filled with supernatural peace and for the Lord to continue to comfort your hearts. I love and appreciate you all so much!!
My heart hurts so much, but I know you’re with God and I will see you again one day. Your legacy will live on, and you will forever be in my heart and deeply missed. I love you cousin❤️
Love you spiritual mama❣️ tonight’s service was the most beautiful celebration of life I’ve been a part of. Holy Spirit filled and true worship as we say good bye for now to Joseph. He is resting in peace in Jesus’ arms. Hallelujah!
This was a beautiful service. I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for letting me attend with Marty.
So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family
We are so sorry for your loss. He was a bright light that will be missed.
Thinking of you and your loved ones during this difficult time, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Our hearts are with you in this time of bereavement. Our sincere condolences.
Our condolences
My sincerest condolences to the family. Praying for peace and joy during this time.
Love you my man
