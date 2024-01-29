Campaign Image

In Memory of Joseph Wayne Lephiew III

Campaign created by Falicidy Estrada

Campaign funds will be received by Destiny Center International

Many people have reached out asking how they can help support our family during this trying time.  This campaign was created in honor of our beloved Joseph Wayne Lephiew III (aka Bubs). The proceeds from this campaign will go toward furthering our mission of empowering people to renew their minds and transform their lives, which is something Joseph showed special appreciation for in his latter conversations with his parents. He had a heart for quietly helping the homeless and was encouraging to people dealing with emotional obstacles in their lives.  Thank you for continuing his legacy through your support.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you all to be filled with supernatural peace and for the Lord to continue to comfort your hearts. I love and appreciate you all so much!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Crista
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

My heart hurts so much, but I know you’re with God and I will see you again one day. Your legacy will live on, and you will forever be in my heart and deeply missed. I love you cousin❤️

Margaret Villaos
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Love you spiritual mama❣️ tonight’s service was the most beautiful celebration of life I’ve been a part of. Holy Spirit filled and true worship as we say good bye for now to Joseph. He is resting in peace in Jesus’ arms. Hallelujah!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

This was a beautiful service. I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for letting me attend with Marty.

Valerie Connor
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We are so sorry for your loss. He was a bright light that will be missed.

Cheryl N.
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thinking of you and your loved ones during this difficult time, I'm so sorry for your loss.

Tony Dunn
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

Our hearts are with you in this time of bereavement. Our sincere condolences.

Darrell and Debbie Merrick
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Our condolences

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Barbara Nunez
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

My sincerest condolences to the family. Praying for peace and joy during this time.

Irvin Kirton
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Love you my man

Daisy
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Sabrina Mascorro
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Gigi Estrada
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

