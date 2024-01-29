In Memory of Joseph Wayne Lephiew III

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago Praying for you all to be filled with supernatural peace and for the Lord to continue to comfort your hearts. I love and appreciate you all so much!! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 1 year ago 0

Crista - $ 500.00 USD 1 year ago My heart hurts so much, but I know you’re with God and I will see you again one day. Your legacy will live on, and you will forever be in my heart and deeply missed. I love you cousin❤️ 0

Margaret Villaos - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago Love you spiritual mama❣️ tonight’s service was the most beautiful celebration of life I’ve been a part of. Holy Spirit filled and true worship as we say good bye for now to Joseph. He is resting in peace in Jesus’ arms. Hallelujah! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 1 year ago This was a beautiful service. I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for letting me attend with Marty. 0

Valerie Connor - $ 200.00 USD 1 year ago So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago We are so sorry for your loss. He was a bright light that will be missed. 0

Cheryl N. - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago Thinking of you and your loved ones during this difficult time, I'm so sorry for your loss. 0

Tony Dunn - $ 300.00 USD 1 year ago Our hearts are with you in this time of bereavement. Our sincere condolences. 1

Darrell and Debbie Merrick - $ 200.00 USD 1 year ago Our condolences 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 1 year ago 4

Barbara Nunez - $ 200.00 USD 1 year ago My sincerest condolences to the family. Praying for peace and joy during this time. 3

Irvin Kirton - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago Love you my man 2

Daisy - $ 10.00 USD 1 year ago 2

Sabrina Mascorro - $ 15.00 USD 1 year ago 3