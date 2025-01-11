In Honor of John

John Slothower passed away December 28, 2024. He was a true servant leader in so many communities. He served with CAN (Conservative Advancement Network), COS (Convention of States NC) and his local GOP to make a difference in our United States. He was always trying to educate and better himself while he sought to educate and be a resource for those around him. We know that while his passing is a great loss for his family and us, we are confident that his homegoing to Heaven is really just the beginning. Until we see him again...

Would you consider giving in his honor if you haven't done so already? All gifts will be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation in his memory. Thank you for your consideration. God bless you!