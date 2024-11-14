Campaign Image

Immediate Personal Need

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $6,000

Campaign created by Warren McGrew

Campaign funds will be received by Warren McGrew

Friends and family, thank you for considering supporting this need. If you cannot donate, please lift us up in prayer. I never imagined my wife would seek divorce, nor did I think I'd ever face such significant financial difficulties due to the legal struggle surrounding her departure and the ensuing custody battle over our five children. I'd hoped the battle was over, but I continue to face challenges in providing for and protecting my children. Once, all this is over I plan to provide more details, as you all deserve to know, but given the circumstances I am forced to remain vague. This is an urgent and immediate need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
4 days ago

👍

Gregor Kovac
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

May the lord bless you and help you fight for your children

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Diana Habib
$ 40.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Christopher Navarro
$ 30.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
24 days ago

God bless you and guide you. The Lord said our road would not be easy, but eternal at the end.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Here from Sam stream. I can't do more. Merry Christmas and Ave Maria

Alberto
$ 30.00 USD
24 days ago

My prayers are with you brother, may the Lord bless you and allow you to succeed in this ❤️

DJ
$ 75.00 USD
24 days ago

May God bless you richly in this struggle and may he restore your daughters to your care.

