Immediate Personal Need

Friends and family, thank you for considering supporting this need. If you cannot donate, please lift us up in prayer. I never imagined my wife would seek divorce, nor did I think I'd ever face such significant financial difficulties due to the legal struggle surrounding her departure and the ensuing custody battle over our five children. I'd hoped the battle was over, but I continue to face challenges in providing for and protecting my children. Once, all this is over I plan to provide more details, as you all deserve to know, but given the circumstances I am forced to remain vague. This is an urgent and immediate need.
👍
May the lord bless you and help you fight for your children
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
God bless you and your family.
God bless you and guide you. The Lord said our road would not be easy, but eternal at the end.
Here from Sam stream. I can't do more. Merry Christmas and Ave Maria
My prayers are with you brother, may the Lord bless you and allow you to succeed in this ❤️
May God bless you richly in this struggle and may he restore your daughters to your care.
