Immediate Personal Need

Campaign created by Warren McGrew

Campaign funds will be received by Warren McGrew

I find myself in a challenging season of life, facing significant financial difficulties due to the legal struggle surrounding my wife's departure and ensuing custody battle over our five children.

In this time of need, I am seeking assistance to help me overcome these obstacles and provide for my family. When I started this ministry it was a labor of love and never financially motivated. I've invested far more than I've seen in return monetarily, but God has used it significantly. My goal has been to grow my YouTube channel, using this platform to share Christ, and only passively receive financial support from those who felt led. However, I am facing such a dire circumstance I am forced to actively request help from those in the community.

Any support would be greatly appreciated.
Recent Donations
Eileen Rochniak
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps you fix your haircut. (I actually agree with Leighton and think it looks fine)

Bruno Bailo
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Eileen Rochniak
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for y'all

Matt S
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I think Warren needs about 4k over the goal because of additional expenses that occurred after the start of this. IF you can...

Saskija Geerligs
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your content and your heart for Christ.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Cynthia Ventura
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you and the kids in prayer

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tom Matturro
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Joris
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck

Jesus Ramos
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed, friend.

Amber
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hugs

