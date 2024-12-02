Hurricane Idalia/Debby/Helene Relocation Fund

Hello, my name is Ellen Peebles and I have recently become within the past year, displaced from my rental home as a triple disaster survivor in North Florida (Idalia/Debby/ Helene). Ive suffered tremendous losses of my newly rented first home, savings, business, clothing, bedding, furniture, and most importantly, my safety and peace.



I have been fighting relentlessly to avoid imminent homelessness, as the disaster recovery agency I was referred to has not only failed me, but also abandoned the case, knowing I am up against a deadline on November 30, 2024 for nearly seven months.



FEMA denied me relocation and rental including moving/storage assistance, leaving no other option but to enroll in a Non Congregate Sheltering program offering travel trailers, sponsored by Florida Recovers & the Red Cross, where I have been residing for the past nine months. FEMA determined the rental was safe to live in, although the Contractor who performed a home inspection found several strains of toxic mold, a ruptured sewer line, declaring the dwelling too toxic for habitability as a Biohazard. The State recently gave notice that they have decided to terminate the program November 30, 2024. No extensions will be granted.



I have been a long term disaster recovery client with the massive, billion dollar charity Endeavors, Inc, and have struggled for the past seven months to receive professional, adequate support or assistance. The first caseworker I was assigned willingly refused to enter the initial intake paperwork into the charity’s database, after driving one hour from Tallahassee to meet with and obtain my signature. He ignored my follow ups, messages, and calls for three months, until I reached out to Endeavors senior management to inquire about the status of my case, regarding whether resources or any form of assistance had been found. Management advised at that time, that my case was never entered into their database, as I was invisible.



There was no record of my case whatsoever.



Endeavors assigned another caseworker, a new hire, who has since made multiple, serious mistakes that have cost me three available rental properties. I was denied due to her lack of a sense of urgency, errors, and inexperience while attempting to advocate our case. I have addressed senior management repeatedly and contacted the Regional Director of Emergency Management for Endeavors (Headquarters) as well, who responded with a proposal for a video conference call with her team to address “communication” issues. When I did not consent, suggested alternatives, and demanded actual evidence of my casework, she went silent.



I’ve wasted countless hours, days, and months of time completing duplicate forms, having to remind them all that I receive disability, have a deadline, etc, among other important details over and over. Endeavors’ incompetence has cost me dearly, and I’ve come to the realization over the past six months their intentions are definitely hurting, rather than helping or even slightly improving the circumstances.



I have lost everything Ive worked so hard to build, including any hope.



Endeavors’ website fully acknowledges that they provide direct, immediate assistance to migrants and unaccompanied minors as they receive 100s of millions of dollars in donations publicly online, although when asked pointed questions for weeks regarding financing for the entire case, they refused to disclose what organization was willing to pledge just enough to have a simple lease executed. They essentially operate as a third party when it comes to disaster survivors, offering alternative financial assistance within their network of charity organizations and NGOs.



Seven months into my association with Endeavors has led to a dead end.



I was reluctant to set up a campaign but have reached the point where my survival now depends on it. I am incredibly grateful for this platform and sincerely appreciative if the circumstances lead you to donating any amount. I am praying for both a blessing and miracle to relieve the stress and crushing weight of the circumstances, so that I can begin rebuilding my life again with hope, dignity, peace, and sense of security. My life and future are at stake.



Thank you so very much for taking the time to read my Campaign. God Bless!





































