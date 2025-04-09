Rehabilitation Center in the Philippines

Story:





Every life is worth saving. Together, we can offer the gift of freedom.

In the heart of Eastern Visayas, addiction is destroying families. It’s more than just a personal struggle—it’s a societal crisis. Substance and behavioral addictions are driving violence, broken homes, teenage pregnancies, and a deep sense of hopelessness. But in the face of darkness, we believe in the power of faith and redemption.

This is why we are launching I Am Free Rescue Center, a faith-based holistic rehabilitation facility dedicated to restoring lives. At I Am Free, we believe that no one is beyond the reach of grace and transformation. Our mission is to offer a place where individuals struggling with addiction can experience healing through a combination of spiritual guidance, counseling, life skills training, and vocational support.

We need your help to establish this life-changing center. The first step is securing a piece of land where we can create a sanctuary of hope and healing. Your generous donation will directly contribute to purchasing the land and building a safe, nurturing environment where men and women can break free from addiction and rebuild their lives.





What Will Your Donation Support?





Land Purchase: Help us secure the land where we will build the center.





Addiction doesn’t just affect the individual—it devastates entire families and communities. But through faith, love, and a commitment to healing, we can make a difference. Your contribution is more than just a donation; it’s a lifeline to someone in desperate need of hope. Your donation will restore lives, heal broken families, and change the future of entire communities.

Help us create a place of freedom and restoration in Eastern Visayas.

Please join us in this mission of hope. With your prayers and support, we can bring freedom to those who need it most. Every dollar you contribute will help us move one step closer to building a center that will transform lives for generations to come.





Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and belief in the power of restoration.