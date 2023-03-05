I Original Independent Feature

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $795
Campaign funds will be received by Alessandro Gordillo
This phrase is spoken through the lips of a nameless man who is the main character of the independent film project "I". He sits on top of a hill overlooking a town, where he is in the midst of an inner metaphysical conflict that is affecting his already crestfallen perspective. "Denim", as classified by the man's style of clothes, possesses a mysterious envelope that is only known by the symbol on the front of it: "I"
Another nameless character, who is less friendly than Denim, watches from the distance. "Mister Ermine" known by the fabric of his cravat, wishes for Denim's sadness to fully consume him, for his own hidden agendas
Throughout the story, our hero runs into various situations that challenge his worldview on goodwill and benevolence:
In the midst of it all, Denim just wishes for some sense of altruism to be acted in the surroundings in which he finds himself. A light blazing in a dismal environment......and it's not getting any brighter.
A project that has been seven years in the making, "I" is a narrative that wishes the viewer to look deeper at the world we live in today, and in turn themselves. In the challenges that we currently confront in the present, such as Political Correctness, COVID, A biased state of mind, and our demons, there seems to be a constant cycle of frustration, fear, and uncertainty. This film displays how would one man's particular frustrations & disillusionment (Denim) unveils the selfish & callous nature of society under its distorted narrative and how those with hidden influence (Ermine) wish to exploit it for their latent motives.
"I" centers itself on the fact that humanity is falling apart at the seams and they either are oblivious to their self-destruction or couldn't care less about the matter. This movie does not give you the luxury of going through the motions. It is a testimony addressing the shortcomings & negligence of human decency and how we can get back on track with proper love and humble understanding. When committing to this project, you not just providing funds for the actors, craft services, location, or editing software. You are agreeing on being part of a great revolution, not of political upheaval and religious revival, but a way of saying, "Once I was Lost, but now I am found."
"I" is more than just an ambitious indie film. It is a contemporary allegory of how much callousness has grown within Humanity and how we all must reconcile with not only God and each other, but to make amends with our fellow brothers and sisters and truly wish to see our Father once again.
As it currently stands, we at The Father & Son Productions, wish to complete a "prototype" of the film for Angel Studios, as a means of gaining more support for this passion project.
Once we are successful in our endeavors upon completing this "torch" as they call it, we will enact Phase Two: Submitting the film as a means of setting the foundation to complete it in its extended & original format.
Those who are involved in Phase One will be given credit in the film's development and given digital copies. If Phase Two is successful, matters will be discussed including the involvement of the feature's production to background actor positions, all the while receiving credit in both phases.
We continue to pray for God to guide us in this time as we anticipate on making something extraordinary, but if that door opens or closes for us, it is by His decision we must respect (Revelation 3:7-9).
For questions or concerns about this project, please contact us at thefatherandsonproductions@gmail.com.
Thank you for making a video about my Sister in Christ Francine!
All the best!!
Good luck!
"Thank you on your generous contribution! It is a splendid suprise!" By Alessandro Gordillo
Make it big!
"and how!" By Alessandro Gordillo
Good luck.
"Thank you so much. Your generous donation out of your heart is dearly noted within our production. More than you could imagine. " By Alessandro Gordillo
Good luck youguys, you do great work
Go get ‘em Alessandro !!!!
January 6th, 2024
Thanks to God's grace and our supporters' generosity, we have completed a Proof of Concept Short and submitted it to various film festivals. Plans for the original feature-length film are still in motion and another Proof of Concept Short is underway. However, we need more supporters and benefactors to make this passion project grow and let it bear the fruits of our labor!
Also, watch for various shorts that are part of the social media campaign on the social network scale!
They will be under the hashtags #Father&SonProd & #IndiefilmI
In whatever way this leads us, to God be the Glory!
June 25th, 2023
May 7th, 2023
Out of our hearts and because of their beloved support, this update is an acclaim to two of this campaign's most generous donors: Jeff Giba & Bobco.
Thank you for your donations to this passion project, and as soon as wee get it rolling, we will have a part for you in the movie.
May the Lord bless you and bless this project!
April 7th, 2023
Hello, Everyone!
Thank you for showing your support for this passion project!
Even though the production deadline was not reached, we are intending to see this through until we reach the overall milestone of Phase One.
In efforts to spread the word, a new trailer has been posted up and our goal has gone from three thousand dollars to thirty thousand dollars! Funds are low, but ambitions are high. But of course, prayers are still needed if we are to trust in God's wisdom and direction.
Thank you all and God Bless!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.