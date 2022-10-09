Iron Sharpens Iron Community Care 501c3

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,211
Campaign funds will be received by Iron Sharpens Iron Community Care, Inc.
Iron Sharpens Iron Community Care is a 501c3 based in Cincinnati, OH. Our mission is to encourage Christian men to deepen their religious conviction and expression through individual and group study of Scripture and Christian theology; participation in group fellowship events; and, participation in individual and group community service projects. This campaign is specifically for our individual and group community service projects. We serve those in need in our community who would otherwise not be able to complete their projects on their own. Some of our past projects before we became a 501c3 include:
We will continue to serve our community in these and other ways in order to share the love of God to those less fortunate. May God bless you for your support and prayers.
Proverbs 27:17
Hey Ashley, I haven't started my new job yet, but wanted to help out with even a small donation. God Bless!
Ashley's car
General Fund (use for anything!)
