Iron Sharpens Iron Community Care 501c3

Iron Sharpens Iron Community Care is a 501c3 based in Cincinnati, OH. Our mission is to encourage Christian men to deepen their religious conviction and expression through individual and group study of Scripture and Christian theology; participation in group fellowship events; and, participation in individual and group community service projects. This campaign is specifically for our individual and group community service projects. We serve those in need in our community who would otherwise not be able to complete their projects on their own. Some of our past projects before we became a 501c3 include:

painting an apartment for an elderly lady

finishing a basement for a single Mom so her kids would have more room

helping move an elderly lady into her new apartment

repairing the flooring in an elderly ladies mobile home

We will continue to serve our community in these and other ways in order to share the love of God to those less fortunate. May God bless you for your support and prayers.





Proverbs 27:17



As iron sharpens iron,