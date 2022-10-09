Campaign Image

Iron Sharpens Iron Community Care 501c3

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,211

Campaign created by Mark Truitt

Campaign funds will be received by Iron Sharpens Iron Community Care, Inc.

Iron Sharpens Iron Community Care is a 501c3 based in Cincinnati, OH. Our mission is to encourage Christian men to deepen their religious conviction and expression through individual and group study of Scripture and Christian theology; participation in group fellowship events; and, participation iindividual and group community service projects. This campaign is specifically for our individual and group community service projects. We serve those in need in our community who would otherwise not be able to complete their projects on their own. Some of our past projects before we became a 501c3 include:

  • painting an apartment for an elderly lady
  • finishing a basement for a single Mom so her kids would have more room
  • helping move an elderly lady into her new apartment
  • repairing the flooring in an elderly ladies mobile home 

We will continue to serve our community in these and other ways in order to share the love of God to those less fortunate. May God bless you for your support and prayers.


Proverbs 27:17

As iron sharpens iron,
so one person sharpens another.
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
10 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Kyle McIntosh
$ 11.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey Ashley, I haven't started my new job yet, but wanted to help out with even a small donation. God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashley's car

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

General Fund (use for anything!)

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

