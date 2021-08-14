Campaign Image

In Pursuit of Truth Documentary Fund

Campaign created by Patrick Mack

Campaign funds will be received by Patrick Mack

In Pursuit of Truth Documentary Fund

Help fund true research, extensive documentaries and humorous Quick Burns! Any contribution is welcomed and appreciated! I love getting pursuity and with your help, we can uncover more of the mysteries that surround us. As always, my content is free to watch, download and share! It is my hope that we can educate our next generation through quality, entertaining and family friendly documentaries, mixed in with a little levity!  

Thank you and God bless,

SPM
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
3 days ago

I really admire and love your hard work.

Anonymous Giver
13 days ago

Thank you for the info you provide. God Bless

Anonymous Giver
19 days ago

Enjoying your documentaries.

Anonymous Giver
20 days ago

Thank you. I'm praying for you and yours. Please pray for me, too. May God bless and protect you fiercely. I honestly don't have words right now to say much of anything other than thank you and God save us all. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Thank you - so relative for today - love your work

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

I really admire and love your hard work.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Great research Full Honest truths

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

I really admire and love your hard work.

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Love what you're doing! I appreciate the time and effort you put in to your docs!! I can't fathom the amount of hours you've put into research!!! Thank you!!!

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Thank you for your continued pursuitiness.

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

STAY PURSUITY

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Awesome Mack!

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

I really admire and love your hard work.

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

I've been following you since the early Q days. I'm glad you have rationalized yourself to the true enemy of mankind. God Bless you brother.

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Thank you Sir!

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Cheesy bacony goodness for Sho & SPM

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

I have been a follower for a very long time and I appreciate all the hard work you do. I have learned a lot through watching your documentaries. “Getting pursuity” is one of the greatest lines :) On X @Karma_Collette I hope in some small way this helps you continue your work. God Bless you SPM!

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Your number one fan!! Love your work! Keep shining light on the truth!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo