Is it Okay To Be White?

Hello and thank you for viewing my campaign!

You might remember hearing stories about a student expelled from law school for posting "It's Okay to Be White" flyers on campus.

I am that student and my life has been a non-stop cycle of nightmares ever since (punctuated, thank Christ, by my wedding to my incredible wife and the birth of our beautiful baby girl).

I was originally suspended from the university (despite being in the top of my class and passing 1L with flying colors) for having a Tinder bio listing my romantic preferences which Oklahoma City University evidently refuses to tolerate.

I should have hired a lawyer back then to go after the school for discriminating against me for such preferences which are in no way the business of the school nor its faculty, but I was terrified and just wanted to be left alone to finish my legal education.

After they determined my Tinder bio was too intolerable, they suspended me for a year, revoked my scholarship, and told me I could return a year later with a groveling apology and a promise to take counseling (read: reeducation).

Needless to say, I was upset by the outcome. I kept my head down in class, did my work, passed my tests, did my assignments, made trouble for no one, but because someone sent a screenshot of my Tinder bio to the openly gay dean of this private "Christian" university's law school, I was targeted, persecuted, and investigated for months, including during final exams which are already notoriously stressful.

In my indignation and frustration, I decided to join in on a viral activism trend. On Halloween night 2019, I dressed up as Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker" (full makeup and everything) and headed downtown to do some flyering.

All I wanted was to send a message. I wanted everyone to know that, yes, it is okay to be white, and that I would not be crushed by this satanic inversion of an educational institution without at least making a wave.

In full costume, I danced around for the security cameras while taping "It's Okay to Be White" flyers around the outside of the law school building. I never actually entered the building, not that it matters at this point.

As a result of my bit of activism, I was expelled from law school and my future in law was canceled, seemingly forever. I was investigated by the FBI Joint Terror Task Force, I was compared to the unabomber, I was the subject of vicious libel and slander from the school, the faculty, other students, news outlets, and social media and content creators across the nation.

Since then, life has been a constant struggle. My wife and I, with our five month old daughter in tow, have been fighting against an uncertain future and rapidly worsening financial woes for years as a result of this debacle.

I never wanted to ask anyone for handouts. My father raised me to take care of myself without expecting charity. I especially never wanted to ask for handouts as a result of a very brash and irresponsible mistake I made before I was a husband and a father.

I believe I have suffered more than my fair share of consequences for my actions and yet no law school will touch my application despite having tested so well I originally got a scholarship to OCU and despite having passed 1L in the top quarter of my class. My future as a legal professional was over before it ever started.

I am here, writing this campaign, because I do not want my family to suffer forever as a result of my activism. But my family and I are rapidly approaching a point where we will no longer be able to afford our mortgage payments, even with both of us working full-time.

We are drowning from the debt we've had to take on to keep food on the table and keep the bills paid during the long months of low-to-no income.

With my hat in hand and a belly full of the pride I've swallowed to open this campaign, I am humbly asking anyone and everyone who can to please donate whatever you can. Anything helps.

We are not going on a lavish vacation, we are not padding our already comfy lifestyle. We are hurting and desperate, and every month a new crisis emerges dragging us deeper into financial ruin.

The strain all of this has caused to our young marriage has been enormous, and the resulting loss of confidence I have in myself as a provider, as a husband and father, has been devastating.

God bless my wife, she is truly a Saint and has stuck with me through everything. I want to take some of the burden off of her shoulders, let her quit her job so she can raise our daughter, and let her rest easily knowing we are no longer one unexpected expense away from losing everything.

I am asking for donations so that I can finally make things right and put my family on track to a respectable future that isn't perpetually threatened by imminent homelessness.

Please consider donating anything you can, even a dollar, or at least share this campaign so others might donate.

Thank you so much for reading, sharing, donating. I will never be able to express my gratitude to those who have stuck by me and those who have so graciously helped my family and me keep our heads above water.

God bless you and love you!

Here's a news article for reference:

https://www.law.com/2019/12/10/after-posting-ok-to-be-white-fliers-law-student-kicked-out-of-school/?slreturn=20240030184430



