INSIS Judicial Review

In the Nov 26th, 2024 Nova Scotia Election, 9 independents were denied being allowed on the ballot.

Independent NS Initiative Society or INSIS, a teaching society - not a political party, needs your help to conduct its legal actions.

9 independent registered candidates filled out Candidate Nomination forms with Elections Nova Scotia to stand as a candidate for the recent snap election called by Premier Tim Houston concluding Tuesday Nov. 26th, 2024. At least 9 more independents ceased filing their nomination forms once they heard of the categorical denials of those mentioned above. These are non-party affiliated candidates from all regions of Nova Scotia who were advanced by concerned citizens from their own communities.

Elections Nova Scotia denied them their meaningful role in participating the provincial election. The decision was in the form of a Section 67(2)(b) denial based on no appointed licensed auditor, (CPA). S.65 is the basis.

Within the last 5 months John Hurley, Troy Kyle and I attempted to contact all 142 licensed auditors identified by Elections Nova Scotia and none who were contacted agreed to be appointed by independent candidates with many citing conflicts of interest. The calls were made in anticipation of this snap election as well as Bobbylee Dillman's Pictou West bi-election denials.

Tim Houston also violated his own law, S.29A of the Elections Act (link below), in calling an election on Nov 26th instead of the July 25, 2025 legislated date.

Independent Nova Scotia Initiative Society is seeking modest funds in order to defend democracy through a Judicial Review (538503) of Elections Nova Scotia's actions. INSIS and those injured citizens seek to request the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia reverse the Elections Nova Scotia decision based on violations of the Election Act as well as Section 3 Charter violations.

Bobbylee Dillman has also filed a criminal complaint to the Public Prosecution Services based on his denial in May, 2024.

Paul Westhaver

VP INSIS

Web: https://independentns.net

Email: hello@independentns.net

Elections Act: https://electionsnovascotia.ca/legislation/elections-act