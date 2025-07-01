In Loving Memory of Big Dee Galido

It is with deep sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Dennis “Big Dee” Galido, a larger than life presence who brought laughter, love, and light into every room he walked into. Whether you knew him as a husband, father, brother, friend, or colleague, you knew that Big Dee was the real deal: genuine, generous, and unforgettable.

At the heart of everything Big Dee did was his family. He lived for his wife, Michelle, and their two children, Reinalyn (Bubbles) and Ethan. They were his entire world, and his love for them was as loud and strong as his voice and presence.

This fundraiser is for them, to help ease the weight of funeral costs, daily expenses, and all the unexpected challenges that come with losing someone so essential. If you’re able, please consider giving whatever you can to support Michelle, Reinalyn (Bubbles), and Ethan as they navigate this incredibly painful time.

Please also feel free to leave a message, share a memory, or send a prayer. Every gesture reminds this family that they are not alone and that Big Dee’s legacy of love lives on.

Thank you for loving them the way he did.