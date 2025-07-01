In Loving Memory of Big Dee Galido

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $8,635
It is with deep sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Dennis “Big Dee” Galido, a larger than life presence who brought laughter, love, and light into every room he walked into. Whether you knew him as a husband, father, brother, friend, or colleague, you knew that Big Dee was the real deal: genuine, generous, and unforgettable.
At the heart of everything Big Dee did was his family. He lived for his wife, Michelle, and their two children, Reinalyn (Bubbles) and Ethan. They were his entire world, and his love for them was as loud and strong as his voice and presence.
This fundraiser is for them, to help ease the weight of funeral costs, daily expenses, and all the unexpected challenges that come with losing someone so essential. If you’re able, please consider giving whatever you can to support Michelle, Reinalyn (Bubbles), and Ethan as they navigate this incredibly painful time.
Please also feel free to leave a message, share a memory, or send a prayer. Every gesture reminds this family that they are not alone and that Big Dee’s legacy of love lives on.
Thank you for loving them the way he did.
Miss my Drez 🥲 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️My deepest condolences see u guys soon 🤙🏽🤙🏽🌸🌸🌸🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Chief, our prayers are with you and your family.
"Please accept our deepest condolences. May you find comfort in the love and support surrounding you." Much love to the Galido family from our 1904 Cruisers Family
Thank you for greeting me with a welcoming smile and making me feel like family when riding with you all on my first ride through Downtown and Barrio Logan.
We all belong to God, and to Him we shall return. Our hearts and prayers are with the Galido family, may you find strength and comfort in this time of loss. Rest Easy Kuya Dee
Ride in Paradise Big Dee
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to the whole family during this difficult time.
I’m so sorry for your loss. There are no words that can truly ease the pain, but please know that you’re not alone. I’m keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time
Deepest condolences from TheOthersBC - Ride in Paradise
Our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Our sincerest condolences🙏🏽
