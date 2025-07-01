Campaign Image

In Loving Memory of Big Dee Galido

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $8,635

Campaign created by Galido Family

In Loving Memory of Big Dee Galido

It is with deep sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Dennis “Big Dee” Galido, a larger than life presence who brought laughter, love, and light into every room he walked into. Whether you knew him as a husband, father, brother,  friend, or colleague, you knew that Big Dee was the real deal: genuine, generous, and unforgettable.

At the heart of everything Big Dee did was his family. He lived for his wife, Michelle, and their two children, Reinalyn (Bubbles) and Ethan. They were his entire world, and his love for them was as loud and strong as his voice and presence.

This fundraiser is for them, to help ease the weight of funeral costs, daily expenses, and all the unexpected challenges that come with losing someone so essential. If you’re able, please consider giving whatever you can to support Michelle, Reinalyn (Bubbles), and Ethan as they navigate this incredibly painful time.

Please also feel free to leave a message, share a memory, or send a prayer. Every gesture reminds this family that they are not alone and that Big Dee’s legacy of love lives on.

Thank you for loving them the way he did.

Recent Donations
Show:
Ben Somera
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Kengi
$ 300.00 USD
16 hours ago

Miss my Drez 🥲 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️My deepest condolences see u guys soon 🤙🏽🤙🏽🌸🌸🌸🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

RLSO SW
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Chief, our prayers are with you and your family.

1904 Cruisers
$ 150.00 USD
2 days ago

"Please accept our deepest condolences. May you find comfort in the love and support surrounding you."  Much love to the Galido family from our 1904 Cruisers Family 🩶

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Thank you for greeting me with a welcoming smile and making me feel like family when riding with you all on my first ride through Downtown and Barrio Logan.

Usman Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

We all belong to God, and to Him we shall return. Our hearts and prayers are with the Galido family, may you find strength and comfort in this time of loss. Rest Easy Kuya Dee

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
5 days ago

Ride in Paradise Big Dee

Atalig Family
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
6 days ago

Our deepest sympathy and prayers to the whole family during this difficult time.

Madeline Schlueter
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Donna Nichols
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. There are no words that can truly ease the pain, but please know that you’re not alone. I’m keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time

Martino Family
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

the Others BC nOmads
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Ride in Paradise Big Dee

Brent Alejandro
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

TheOthersBC
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Deepest condolences from TheOthersBC - Ride in Paradise

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.

Robert Meza
$ 370.00 USD
9 days ago

Our sincerest condolences🙏🏽

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Mark sinsuan
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo