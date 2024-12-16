Heather Joi & Family's Breast Cancer Recovery

This spring, my wife Heather and I received the shocking news that she has breast cancer. Waiting for the biopsy together has been a grueling process of hoping for the best and expecting the worst. While her current prognosis has us feeling cautiously optimistic, we've learned that she will need a double mastectomy and some chemotherapy, and her recovery time is yet unknown.

Heather is a U.S. Army veteran, which will afford her the right treatment and care for her surgery.

She is a stay-at-home mother to our 3.5 year old daughter, Aoife.

Second only to our family, Heather and I are artists. This medical crisis will make it very difficult to keep up with the work that she and I love. Since February, we have been planning a launch for a spousal collaboration in Substack, and the thought of moving forward on it without her feels inconceivable. We want to follow through with the launch, but we know we'll have to take things slower than we had hoped.

During Heather's recovery process, I will be the primary caretaker for her and Aoife. Our family will need all the help it can get. We live in a rural area, and the people we rely on are spread far and wide. Our goal is to keep life as normal as possible for little Aoife while her mother is sick. Your financial support will enable me to scale back from work somewhat to take care of my family and provide supplemental healthcare for Heather.

Your donations will also allow Heather and me both to sustain our artistic endeavors through this challenging time, to enrich our world, stay true to ourselves, and, frankly, aid in the long road of healing and survival that our family now faces. Thank your very much for taking the time to hear our story.

