Help Build a Dormitory for TNU Liberia

Liberia is a country where poverty can only be reduced by providing skills and education to individuals who contribute to the economy and wellbeing of their community. IEPAA education efforts partnering together with IEPAA Consortium of Schools provides a building plan for students near and far to come to the TNU campus in Lower County Liberia to live and learn. Transportation is difficult and expensive. Students staying in the dorm are are capable, willing, and able to attend various levels of education. The Student Dormitory encompasses the student from home and abroad and students who desire to exchange their student’s labor in lieu of payments. The WSP is a means for students to earn their education thereby maintain their dignity and the student’s self-respect. Exceptions are made for handicap and underage students. Building this dormitory will enable students to reside in the rural area of the campus and focus on their education without the loss of time and funds to travel each day. Travel is limited and hazardous, remaining on the campus with security is safe and wholesome for the students.