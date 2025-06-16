Campaign Image

Supporting IDF Soldiers In Need

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $2,450

Campaign created by Eric Gansman

Campaign funds will be received by Eric Gansman

Supporting IDF Soldiers In Need

Hi everyone, 

I am currently raising money for my friend and his platoon in the IDF. As the war against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and now Iran has reached a critical stage, my friends are in need of proper gear for their missions. They are in desperate need of proper helmets to protect them while out in the field, along with other gear such as better scopes, chest plates, etc. that will help them stay safe while protecting Israel. The funds raised here will be used to purchase 9 helmets from this website https://marom-dolphin.com/products/tactical-helmet-high-cut and then sent directly to the soldiers. Any additional funds raised will go towards the other gear needed such as scopes, chest plates, and more. 

Please help me keep my friends safe as they fight for Israel's survival. עם ישראל חי

Recent Donations
Show:
Caren Moskowitz
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Rob Navarro
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

✊🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 900.00 USD
1 month ago

Eric. Thanks for all you do.

Jonathan and Lilli Roth
$ 180.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Alanna roth
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Katie gognadze
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sydell Roth
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you success. Grandma Dell

Justin Shulman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Gladys Fleming
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Linda Roth
$ 750.00 USD
1 month ago

Eric Gansman
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Will be giving more once I off-ramp more $

Updates

Update #2

July 2nd, 2025

Helmets have been ordered! Thank you so much everyone!!!

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

July 1st, 2025

Thank you everyone for donating! The soldiers need the helmets before they go back into Gaza soon, so I'm going to end this fundraiser now and cover the remainder of the funds needed to ensure they get the helmets they need. Will send an update with pictures of the soldiers receiving their gear. Thank you again so so so much!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo