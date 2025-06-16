Supporting IDF Soldiers In Need

Hi everyone,

I am currently raising money for my friend and his platoon in the IDF. As the war against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and now Iran has reached a critical stage, my friends are in need of proper gear for their missions. They are in desperate need of proper helmets to protect them while out in the field, along with other gear such as better scopes, chest plates, etc. that will help them stay safe while protecting Israel. The funds raised here will be used to purchase 9 helmets from this website https://marom-dolphin.com/products/tactical-helmet-high-cut and then sent directly to the soldiers. Any additional funds raised will go towards the other gear needed such as scopes, chest plates, and more.

Please help me keep my friends safe as they fight for Israel's survival. עם ישראל חי