Help IDF Elite Combat Paratroopers

Info English, Hebrew, and Russian. המידע באנגלית, עברית ורוסית. Информация на английском, иврите и русском языках.

English:

My name is Gabi- born in Israel, raised in Houston, Texas. My Israeli husband and I moved to Israel in 2004 and have raised three beautiful children in the rivers and mountains of quiet Northern Israel. We have raised our children to deeply believe in and love this country.

Since October 7th, the unbearable stories and the personal and collective pain is too much to contain, and yet, here we are, a country that doesn't have the space to mourn for we need to protect and defend ourselves.



All three of our children are currently serving Israel during these impossible times. More specifically, our son is an elite combat paratrooper who is about to enter Gaza. Though donations are coming in daily, the IDF is still unable to provide all that it needs to keep its soldiers safe. I turn to you as the mother of one such soldier. We're asking for help for my son, and 14 of his fellow troop mates, to purchase for them critical gear to keep them safe and try to protect them from all possible harm.



Thank you for standing with us and showing up in the most significant of ways. Thank you so much. May we know better days, and may all of the citizens and soliders of Israel return home safely.



-Gabi, a mom who just wants to be able to hug her son again

(Our request in Hebrew follows below. הבקשה שלנו בעברית מתחת)

I have no other country אין לי ארץ אחרת

Even if my land is on fire גם אם אדמתי בוערת

Only a word in Hebrew penetrates רק מילה בעברית חודרת

To my veins, to my soul אל עורקיי, אל נשמתי

Aching in the body, hungry in the heart בגוף כואב, בלב רעב

Here is my home כאן הוא ביתי

I will not be silent, because my country לא אשתוק, כי ארצי

She changed her face שינתה את פניה

I will not give up on herלא אוותר לה

I will remind her אזכיר לה

And sing here in her ears ואשיר כאן באוזניה

Until she opens her eyes עד שתפקח את עיניה

I have no other country אין לי ארץ אחרת

עברית

שמי גבי, נולדתי בישראל, גדלתי ביוסטון, טקסס. בעלי הישראלי ואני עברנו לישראל בשנת 2004 וגידלנו שלושה ילדים יפים בנהרות ובהרים של צפון ישראל השקט. גידלנו את ילדינו להאמין עמוק במדינה הזו ולאהוב אותה

מאז ה-7 באוקטובר, הסיפורים הבלתי נסבלים, הכאב האישי והקולקטיבי כבד מנשוא, ובכל זאת, אנחנו כאן, מדינה שאין לה אפשרות וזמן להתאבל כי היא נדרשת להגן על עצמה

כל שלושת ילדינו משרתים כעת את ישראל בזמנים בלתי אפשריים אלו. ליתר דיוק, הבן שלנו הוא צנחן קרבי מובחר שעומד להיכנס לעזה. למרות שהתרומות מגיעות מדי יום, צה"ל עדיין לא מסוגל לספק את כל מה שהוא צריך כדי לשמור על ביטחונם של חייליו. אני פונה אליכם כאמא של חייל אחד כזה. אנו מבקשים עזרה עבור הבן שלי, ו-14 מחבריו לצבא, לרכוש עבורם ציוד קריטי כדי לשמור עליהם ולנסות להגן עליהם מכל נזק אפשרי

תודה שעמדתם לצידנו ועזרתם בדרכים המשמעותיות ביותר. תודה רבה לכם. שנדע ימים טובים יותר, ושכל אזרחי ישראל ולוחמי ישראל יחזרו הביתה בשלום

-גבי, אימא שרק רוצה לחבק את בנה שוב

РУССКИЙ

Меня зовут Габи, я родилась в Израиле, выросла в Хьюстоне, штат Техас. Мы с моим мужем переехали в Израиль в 2004 году и вырастили троих прекрасных детей среди рек и гор тихого северного Израиля. Мы воспитали наших детей, чтобы они глубоко верили в эту страну и любили ее.

После 7 октября, личная и коллективная боль невыносимы. и тем не менее, мы здесь в стране, у которой нет возможности и времени скорбеть, потому что она должна защищать себя.

Все трое наших детей сейчас служат в израильской армии в эти трудные времена. Точнее, наш сын – элитный боевой десантник, который собирается войти в Газу.

Хотя пожертвования поступают ежедневно, ЦАХАЛ по-прежнему не может предоставить все необходимое для обеспечения безопасности своих солдат. Я обращаюсь к вам как мать одного такого солдата. Мы просим помощи для моего сына и 14 его однополчан. приобрести для них оборудование. Крайне важно сохранить их и постараться защитить от любого возможного вреда.

Благодарим вас за то что вы были рядом с нами и помогали нам самым значительным образом. Большое спасибо. Пусть нас ждут лучшие дни, и пусть все израильские граждане и израильские солдаты вернутся домой с миром.

Габи, мать, которая просто хочет снова обнять сына