HELP US PROMOTE SOUND CLIMATE & ENERGY POLICY

Goal:

 CAD $120,000

Raised:

 CAD $470

Campaign created by Thomas Harris

Campaign funds will be received by International Climate Science Coalition - Canada

HELP US PROMOTE SOUND CLIMATE & ENERGY POLICY

Learn more about us at https://www.icsc-canada.com/. Here are the links referenced in the video:

  1. Our first report (impacts and feasibility) on the City of Ottawa's Climate and energy plans: https://www.icsc-canada.com/ottawa-climate-change-plan 
  2. Ottawa residents contest the candidates positions on climate and energy: see pages 31 - 38 at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G3gggms20gg_n7rvwrH_qTDLMYwNewjk/view 
  3. Ottawa residents testify at City of Ottawa Environment and Climate Change Committee: https://www.icsc-canada.com/citizen-challenge-ottawa 
  4. Our second report (the science) on the City of Ottawa's climate and energy plans: https://www.icsc-canada.com/ottawa-climate-change-plan-science 

Tom Harris, B. Eng., M. Eng. (Mech.)

Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition - Canada (ICSC – Canada)

ICSC-Canada is a federally incorporated, not-for-profit coalition of scientists, economists and energy and policy experts working to promote a better understanding of climate science and to foster a rational, evidence-based discussion about sensible and realistic responses to climate change.

Recent Donations
Show:
Mark Rattee
$ 300.00 CAD
1 year ago

Rick Brent
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo