HELP US PROMOTE SOUND CLIMATE & ENERGY POLICY

Our first report (impacts and feasibility) on the City of Ottawa's Climate and energy plans: https://www.icsc-canada.com/ottawa-climate-change-plan Ottawa residents contest the candidates positions on climate and energy: see pages 31 - 38 at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G3gggms20gg_n7rvwrH_qTDLMYwNewjk/view Ottawa residents testify at City of Ottawa Environment and Climate Change Committee: https://www.icsc-canada.com/citizen-challenge-ottawa Our second report (the science) on the City of Ottawa's climate and energy plans: https://www.icsc-canada.com/ottawa-climate-change-plan-science

Tom Harris, B. Eng., M. Eng. (Mech.)

Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition - Canada (ICSC – Canada)

ICSC-Canada is a federally incorporated, not-for-profit coalition of scientists, economists and energy and policy experts working to promote a better understanding of climate science and to foster a rational, evidence-based discussion about sensible and realistic responses to climate change.

