HELP US PROMOTE SOUND CLIMATE & ENERGY POLICY

Goal:
CAD $120,000
Raised:
CAD $470
Campaign funds will be received by International Climate Science Coalition - Canada
Learn more about us at https://www.icsc-canada.com/. Here are the links referenced in the video:
Tom Harris, B. Eng., M. Eng. (Mech.)
Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition - Canada (ICSC – Canada)
ICSC-Canada is a federally incorporated, not-for-profit coalition of scientists, economists and energy and policy experts working to promote a better understanding of climate science and to foster a rational, evidence-based discussion about sensible and realistic responses to climate change.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.