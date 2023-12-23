THERE IS NO CLIMATE EMERGENCY!

Pres. Trump was right to call the climate scare a "hoax." It is not based on reliable science.

The real crisis we face is not climate change; it is climate change policy that threatens to destroy the society previous generations fought to build and preserve. Thank God they had the courage, strength and intelligence to win their wars. We now have our own conflicts, the climate war being one of the most threatening. With your help, we can win it!

We will do this by continuing to increase the public's awareness of both the failings of climate catastrophe theory and of the great damage that would be inflicted on our economies if "net-zero" policies are ever implemented. The International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC) is working to educate the public about this through regular opinion articles in newspapers, podcasts, presentations and radio and TV interviews. ICSC has had thousands of media hits, mostly in the U.S. and Canada, since launch in 2007 - you can view a listing of those since 2017 here. I (ICSC Executive Director, Tom Harris) now publish a weekly column and radio show on the America out Loud Talk Radio network where we get about 50,000 readers and listeners per article and radio episode. For example, my January 5, 2024 article is "Global Warming fears based on an imaginary temperature." An important radio show is "Solid Science Supports the Reality of ‘Wind Turbine Syndrome.’"

I used to think that humanity was ruining Earth’s climate and that we needed drastic action to solve the problem. But many experts showed me that my point of view was not supported by reliable science. So, I changed careers and it is now my mission in life to explain to the public the realities of climate change and the importance of reliable, inexpensive energy.



