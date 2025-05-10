Campaign Image

Education for the BLIND

Goal:

 AUD $1,000

Raised:

 AUD $100

Campaign created by Adam Moore

Education for the BLIND

Trying to help gather support and funds for blind children in UGANDA. All children need a positive start and help in life. Any amount is welcome. Put yourself in others shoes and through the Holy Spirit we will all prosper and do the works and charity JESUS CHRIST wants us to. Let’s give them our best!!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 AUD
4 minutes ago

Adam
$ 25.00 AUD
50 minutes ago

God bless ICEF

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo