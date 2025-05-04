Help Feed Furry Friends at Mountain Town Shelter

Barking for a Cause: Support Our Local Shelter Pups!

ICARE is a small local animal shelter located in the Ozarks of Melbourne, Arkansas. They mat be small, but they do big work! Rescue of animals is tough. We want to ease their burden a bit with a surprise donation through Chewy.

We are raising $3000 to buy a month's worth of food for the dogs and puppies in the ICARE shelter (apx 30). We are also looking to purchase some boredom buster toys and treats for enrichment while they await adoption.

Shelter life can be stressful for the dogs, and their caregivers. We are looking to alleviate some stress by providing a full month of food for the dogs and puppies of ICARE.

The dogs also need something to do while they await adoption. Some new toys and treats are exactly what they deserve. Boredom can set in, and then bad habits may begin. We want the caregivers to focus on their care, not stressing over funds.

Please donate as we will be ordering from Chewy for a direct shipped gift of the supplies to ICARE. We want to place the oder by May 27, 2025. No donation is too big, or small! Everything helps.

Thank you!