Huxley & Rue Medical Help

Huxley and Rue have had childhoods of chronic pain caused by conditions that have threatened their lives. God is opening doors to understand more about their conditions, but much remains unknown and we need your help.

Dustin and Kat have prayerfully decided it is now time to seek other options for their children’s sake. This is after years of in and out of top hospitals, seeking care from top paediatric professionals, some very scary moments, and faithful and faith-filled advocacy. The Lord is good and works in many ways and in His good timing.

Please join us financially and prayerfully supporting their search for solutions. To help ease the burden, to be the hands and feet of Christ to this wonderful family please donate to this campaign.

We do expect they will have to travel to the National Institute of Health in the US for assessment, individualised plans and therapies. Travel costs to appointments, time off work for Dustin, experimental/alternative therapies and functional health doctors, changes to their home to accommodate Hux and Rue, and some medications are all out of pocket or outside OHIP coverage.

With your support, Dustin and Kat will be able to access options otherwise out of reach and respond quickly to any therapies that are offered to relieve Huxley and Rue from the mysteries of what plagues them and what can offer long term health stability and a life without disabling pain.

Thank you so much for your care and support. This is what community is. Being able to ask for and offer meaningful help.













Rue

Rue's disorder reared its head in 2022. As of fall 2024 she is suspected to have a condition known as APDS. Her condition affects the immune system, weakening it resulting in frequent hard to overcome illness, and causing autoimmune issues (i.e. arthritis, IBD, etc).

APDS affects one in a million, and has only been recently discovered, so there are a lot of unknowns.

Those with APDS often have lymphadenopathy (enlarged lymph nodes) and issues with their spleen, symptoms Rue has shown.

Rue’s immunology team is talking with the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. where further assessments will be made.













Huxley

Watching Huxley and seeing what he's capable of you'd maybe be surprised to learn Huxley’s been suffering from chronic pain for over a decade. From when he was born, to it nearly taking his life, then a couple of years reprieve, to it now causing him significant pain again. It's been a roller coaster for him and his family.

He has had many, many hospital trips for appointments, clinics and admissions with this continuing foreseeably.

Huxley has also completed genetic testing like his sister with a mutation being confirmed but still being investigated.







