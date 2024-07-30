Release the Data!

Campaign Image

UPDATE on Huwig v. Ohio Department of Health - We Need Your Support!

The Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled in our favor on ODH's earlier motion, which was their attempt to get rid of our case. We're essentially going to 'trial', Ohio Supreme Court style!

This is something so rare that none of the attorneys I'm working with (over 60 years experience between them), have EVER dealt with a Supreme Court trial before.

We're looking at the possibility of oral arguments, and we're sure we could manage a sizable contingent of interested citizens if that happens. 

As far as we know, this is the furthest anyone has gotten in regards to getting this kind of information from any state. And this case will be setting public records request precedent in the state of Ohio.


Here's where we need your help:

Up until now, my attorney has taken this on pro bono, but we could use support for the upcoming expenses.

We would also appreciate expertise, if possible: If you're knowledgeable about triangulation techniques or how to properly de-identify data without losing all the information, we'd love your input for potential amicus briefs.

Spread the word! The more noise we make on this subject, the better.

We'll keep everyone updated on if there's anything specific that could be helpful. For now, any support you can offer - whether it's financial, expertise, or just raising awareness - would be immensely appreciated.

Let's show ODH that we, the citizens of Ohio, deserve transparency and accountability!

To access the docket for the case, follow this link

Joni Murgatroyd
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for fighting our corrupt state government, Kathryn!!!

Joanna Swallen
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Rebecca Morrison
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for your dedication to this cause.

Mary
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

thank you for making sure the truth gets told. can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for us

Paula Iler
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless this team of faithful servants. Kathryn has selflessly put the health of Ohio’s citizens first. The truth will win the day!

Jane Young
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for all who our standing up.

Thomas Lusch
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for your important work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Jessie Stricker
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Don and Pat Baker
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We appreciate your warrior attitude and sharp focus on this very important case. God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

PK Edgar
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for being persistent and caring! Prayers for guidance and strength.

Bonny Rosemeyer
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Blessings for the work you are doing!

Connie
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Wishing you all the success!

Debra C
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Great News! 👏 The ODH exists for We The People! GO GET THEM! I'm fed up with their excuses and sloppiness! Much respect to you Kathryn and your lawyers Warren and Tom!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Keep fighting for transparency!

Deborah Schmitz
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thanks to Kathryn, Tom, Warner and all who are fighting for government transparency for us all.

