Release the Data!

UPDATE on Huwig v. Ohio Department of Health - We Need Your Support!



The Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled in our favor on ODH's earlier motion, which was their attempt to get rid of our case. We're essentially going to 'trial', Ohio Supreme Court style!

This is something so rare that none of the attorneys I'm working with (over 60 years experience between them), have EVER dealt with a Supreme Court trial before.

We're looking at the possibility of oral arguments, and we're sure we could manage a sizable contingent of interested citizens if that happens.

As far as we know, this is the furthest anyone has gotten in regards to getting this kind of information from any state. And this case will be setting public records request precedent in the state of Ohio.





Here's where we need your help:

Up until now, my attorney has taken this on pro bono, but we could use support for the upcoming expenses.



We would also appreciate expertise, if possible: If you're knowledgeable about triangulation techniques or how to properly de-identify data without losing all the information, we'd love your input for potential amicus briefs.

Spread the word! The more noise we make on this subject, the better.

We'll keep everyone updated on if there's anything specific that could be helpful. For now, any support you can offer - whether it's financial, expertise, or just raising awareness - would be immensely appreciated.



Let's show ODH that we, the citizens of Ohio, deserve transparency and accountability!

To access the docket for the case, follow this link