Release the Data!

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,995
Campaign funds will be received by Mendenhall Law Group
UPDATE on Huwig v. Ohio Department of Health - We Need Your Support!
The Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled in our favor on ODH's earlier motion, which was their attempt to get rid of our case. We're essentially going to 'trial', Ohio Supreme Court style!
This is something so rare that none of the attorneys I'm working with (over 60 years experience between them), have EVER dealt with a Supreme Court trial before.
We're looking at the possibility of oral arguments, and we're sure we could manage a sizable contingent of interested citizens if that happens.
As far as we know, this is the furthest anyone has gotten in regards to getting this kind of information from any state. And this case will be setting public records request precedent in the state of Ohio.
Here's where we need your help:
Up until now, my attorney has taken this on pro bono, but we could use support for the upcoming expenses.
We would also appreciate expertise, if possible: If you're knowledgeable about triangulation techniques or how to properly de-identify data without losing all the information, we'd love your input for potential amicus briefs.
Spread the word! The more noise we make on this subject, the better.
We'll keep everyone updated on if there's anything specific that could be helpful. For now, any support you can offer - whether it's financial, expertise, or just raising awareness - would be immensely appreciated.
Let's show ODH that we, the citizens of Ohio, deserve transparency and accountability!
To access the docket for the case, follow this link
Thank you for fighting our corrupt state government, Kathryn!!!
Thank you for your dedication to this cause.
thank you for making sure the truth gets told. can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for us
God bless this team of faithful servants. Kathryn has selflessly put the health of Ohio’s citizens first. The truth will win the day!
Prayers for all who our standing up.
Thank you for your important work!
We appreciate your warrior attitude and sharp focus on this very important case. God bless you!
Thank you for being persistent and caring! Prayers for guidance and strength.
Blessings for the work you are doing!
Wishing you all the success!
Great News! 👏 The ODH exists for We The People! GO GET THEM! I'm fed up with their excuses and sloppiness! Much respect to you Kathryn and your lawyers Warren and Tom!
Keep fighting for transparency!
Thanks to Kathryn, Tom, Warner and all who are fighting for government transparency for us all.
