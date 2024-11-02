Hurricane Relief For My Mom

Hi, my name is Joseph. I live on Long Island, New York. I am a former federal agent who was injured in the line of duty, and have been suffering from the living hell that is PTSD, among many other physical ailments and surgeries, for over 20 years. I have been living on disability, and do not have much means of my own.





My mom is a frail, 83-year-old woman, with fourth stage kidney disease, living off of Social Security. She lives alone in a trailer that is about 20’ x 20’ in size down in Florida, and that is all she owns - not even the land it sits on (and the bulk of her Social Security check goes to "association fees" in the community in which she lives)





Just recently, the inside of her trailer and everything she owns was destroyed by 4-5 feet of water due to Hurricane Helene; and then hit again by Hurricane Milton. (Oy Vey, huh!)





She is currently staying at an apartment for an, as yet, undetermined amount of time because she can’t return to her trailer yet, which is uninhabitable.





She lost everything she owns.





To my knowledge, none of it is covered by insurance. (Maybe FEMA will help a little, but who knows, right.)





I would be eternally grateful for any assistance you can give us.





Thank you, and God bless you.







-Joseph