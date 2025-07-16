Guadalupe River Relief Efforts

My name is Huntly Dantzler II. I am blessed to have a fabulous group of selfless volunteers that have poured their hearts and time into search and cleanup on the Guadalupe River in The Texas Hill Country. 100's of men and women have taken time off of work to volunteer. They have moved their efforts to clean up and tear-out on homes that sustained damage when the flood waters entered their homes. Sheet rock up to the water line is being removed along with ruined carpet. These homes sit with 4’ of mud and debris. It is virtually impossible to describe the utter destruction. For those that can’t volunteer please consider a donation that keep these volunteers working to restore of beloved Texas Hill Country. This mission has been self-funded with some donations. All contributions will be used to continue as long as it takes to make families whole that lost so much.





